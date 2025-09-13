Is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou is back in the dugout for his first Premier League match as Nottingham Forest manager as the former Spurs boss returns to North London to face Arsenal.

Postecoglou was announced as Forest’s new manager after a falling out with volatile owner Evangelos Marinakis led to the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground.

The Aussie, who was sacked from Spurs just 16 days after guiding them to the Europa League in June, will hope to break his curse against his once-local rivals, having never won in his four previous meetings with the Gunners.

Arsenal will meanwhile look to get back to winning ways after a moment of magic from Dominik Szoboszlai downed them in a bitterly disappointing defeat at champions Liverpool before the international break.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest’s trip to Arsenal kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 13 September at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, with coverage starting at 11am BST.

Team news

Mikel Arteta’s side have been ravaged by early-season injuries, but a handful of key stars could return for the visit of Forest. William Saliba suffered a sprained ankle against Liverpool but will face a late fitness test after returning to training, while Ben White is back in contention. Bukayo Saka is still out and is expected to return later this month. Kai Havertz meanwhile is recovering from minor knee surgery with Gabriel Jesus still a long-term absentee.

Postecoglou will meanwhile be without Ola Aina for three months after the full-back was substituted during international duty with Nigeria, picking up a muscle problem. Arsenal loanee Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be unable to face his parent club, adding further strain to full-back options.

Potential line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Douglas Luiz, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Hutchinson, Wood, Ndoye.

Odds

Arsenal win 2/5

Draw 4/1

Nottingham Forest win 8/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.