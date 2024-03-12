Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal bid to reach their first Champions League quarter-final in 14 years as the Gunners host Porto at the Emirates tonight.

But Mikel Areta’s side must overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat after Galeno’s last-gasp winner at the Estadio do Dragao three weeks ago.

That result left Arteta furious, but Arsenal have been in red-hot form in the Premier League, with Kai Havertz’s late goal against Brentford on Saturday earning an eighth win in a row and sparking wild celebrations at full-time.

It means Arsenal sit at the top of the Premier League table as knockout Champions League football returns to the Emirates. It’s been seven years since they last hosted a Champions League knockout tie, and they were knocked out in the last-16 every season between 2011 and 2017.

Can Arsenal end that miserable streak to continue their memorable season under Arteta? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Porto?

It will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 12 March at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The tie will be shown live on TNT Sports, while customers can stream the match live on Discovery +.

What is the team news?

Gabriel Martinelli missed out on Arsenal’s win over Brentford after picking up a “slight cut” in the thrashing of Sheffield United last week. Oleksandr Zinchenko returned to action from the bench, but Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber remain out. David Raya will return in goal after Aaron Ramsdale stepped in against Brentford.

Porto sit third in Liga Portugal, behind rivals Sporting and Benfica. Striker Mehdi Taremi missed the first leg and is still out due to injury but Pepe remains as fit as ever and will captain the side at the age of 41.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Porto: Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell; Gonzalez, Varela; Conceicao, Pepê, Galeno; Evanilson

Odds

Arsenal: 3/13

Draw: 6/1

Porto: 14/1

Prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Porto (3-1 on aggregate)