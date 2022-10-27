Arsenal need to ‘reset’ after ‘extremely poor’ PSV defeat, says Mikel Arteta
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League and had won their opening four Group A games in the Europa League
Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal were “extremely poor” and struggled to react to setbacks in their 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven.
The Spaniard said a first defeat in 10 games meant his side need a “reset” ahead of their meeting with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong scored for PSV as Arsenal missed the chance to win Group A and may now need to beat FC Zurich at home next Thursday to avoid an extra round of the competition in February.
Arteta said: “It’s the end of a long run and now it’s time to reset and analyse what happened. PSV deserved to win, no question. We were nowhere near our level today.
“Last week the game was all ours. Today it was very different and when you play like that against the top teams it’s very difficult to win. Today we were extremely poor.
“There have been periods recently when we have been excellent and others when we have suffered. We’ve not had the consistency for 95 minutes that we want.
“We didn’t have the threat and aggression we’ve been playing at and that is worrying. The moment something went wrong we just went down and didn’t know how to react.
“It’s my responsibility to get the best from the players. They have been exceptionally good and playing at a level that probably no one expected. Now it’s down to me to get the best out of them.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies