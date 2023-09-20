Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal will mark a six year absence from Europe’s top-tier competition with the visit of PSV Eindhoven.

They qualified for the competition for the first time since the departure of Arsene Wenger after pushing Manchester City in a title fight last season - surpassing the expectations.

It was an important psychological milestone when they beat Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday - the first time in five visits - and sees them remain just two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

Arsenal are the second ranked team in their Champions League group, behind Sevilla but above PSV and Lens.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's clash.

When is Arsenal v PSV?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 20 September at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch it?

Arsenal v PSV will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7.45pm. It will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.

What is the team news?

Arsenal have not had a straightforward start to the season when it comes to injuries, including the man who could give them the inside information on the Eredivisie, the summer signing from Ajax Jurrien Timber.

Timber sustained an ACL injury and faces months on the sidelines, but more problematic for the Gunners was the injury Gabriel Martinelli picked up during the game at Goodison Park, and he had to leave the field in the first half with a hamstring problem.

Gabriel Jesus is working towards being fit enough to play a full match but Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny remain on the long-term injured list.

Predicted lineup

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Vieira, Sakah, Nketiah, Trossard

Odds

Arsenal 3/10

Draw 16/5

PSV 6/1

Prediction

With the home advantage and given their form so far this season, the start to the group stage will go in favour of Arsenal, but it will not be straightforward and they will have to earn their result.

Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven