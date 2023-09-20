✕ Close Ten Hag "very respectful" of Bayern Munich ahead of Champions League clash

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United will face a tough test when they travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich for their opening fixture in this year’s Champions League group stages.

Erik ten Hag’s team are in disarray thanks to three defeats in four Premier League matches and an ever-expanding injury list. The Red Devils have lacked the conviction and skill to beat big teams like Arsenal or well-drilled upstarts such as Brighton. It’s a situation that can only get worse as they face the Bundesliga champions in Germany tonight.

Bayern signed England captain Harry Kane in the summer and he has made an immediate impact leading the line, scoring four goals in as many games for the club. Kane left Spurs to chase silverware with the prolific German side and he will want to impress on the biggest stage in Europe.

Follow all the action from the Allianz Arena below. Plus you can get all the football betting sites offers and latest Champions League odds here.