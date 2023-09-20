Bayern Munich vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Erik ten Hag’s men travel to Germany to face the Bundesliga champions
Manchester United will face a tough test when they travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich for their opening fixture in this year’s Champions League group stages.
Erik ten Hag’s team are in disarray thanks to three defeats in four Premier League matches and an ever-expanding injury list. The Red Devils have lacked the conviction and skill to beat big teams like Arsenal or well-drilled upstarts such as Brighton. It’s a situation that can only get worse as they face the Bundesliga champions in Germany tonight.
Bayern signed England captain Harry Kane in the summer and he has made an immediate impact leading the line, scoring four goals in as many games for the club. Kane left Spurs to chase silverware with the prolific German side and he will want to impress on the biggest stage in Europe.
Follow all the action from the Allianz Arena below. Plus you can get all the football betting sites offers and latest Champions League odds here.
Last time out: Bayern Munich 3 Manchester United 1
David Moyes led Manchester United to the Allianz Arena as his side sought to build on a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the 2014 Champions League quarter-final clash.
Patrice Evra opened the scoring against Bayern Munich in the second half, but the German side responded only minutes later through Mario Mandžukić.
Goals from Arjen Robben and current vice-captain Thomas Müller were enough to earn Pep Guardiola’s side a 4-2 on aggregate, who went on to lose to eventual winners Real Madrid in the semi-final.
Harry Kane’s former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was on the bench for Bayern, but didn’t make it onto the pitch.
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man Utd
The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 20 September at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern Munich v Manchester United will be shwon live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7pm BST. It will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.
Bayern Munich vs Man Utd predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Li Martinez, Reguilon, Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial
Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Gnabry, Kane
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action which sees Manchester United travel to Germany to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Erik ten Hag is dealing with an injury crisis at Old Trafford that has seen the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane all sidelined. As such, United’s defensive capabilities are not as strong as they could be which has contributed, among a plethora of other faults, to their recent poor run of form.
The biggest issue is a lack of goals being scored from the forward line but Ten Hag will be hopeful that Rasmus Hojlund can settle quickly and become star forward for the Red Devils.
Bayern Munich in contrast already have one. Harry Kane has scored four goals in as many games since joining the German giants and, in his first clash against an English team this season, he’ll be wanting to impress.
We’ll have all the updates, build-up and team news from the Allianz Arena ahead of kick off at 8pm so stick with us.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies