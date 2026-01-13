The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Arsenal quadruple odds: Can the Gunners complete an historic trophy haul?
We take a closer look at the latest betting odds on Arsenal to win the quadruple this season
It’s been an impressive first half of the season for Arsenal as they look to finally see their efforts rewarded with some silverware.
They are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables, in Carabao Cup semi-final action on Wednesday and through to the FA Cup fourth round after coming from behind to beat Portsmouth at the weekend.
Talk of completing the quadruple is increasing and, as such, online bookmakers have put a price on the Gunners winning the lot, with a best price of 66/1 on offer at Bet365.
Arsenal Trophy Multiples
Odds
Bookmaker
Premier League and League Cup
2/1
Premier League and Champions League
4/1
Premier League and FA Cup
5/1
FA Cup and Champions League
20/1
Premier League, League Cup and Champions League
10/1
Premier League and FA Cup and Champions League
25/1
Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup
16/1
FA Cup and League Cup
12/1
FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League
50/1
Quadruple
66/1
No trophies
7/1
However, there is a reason why the quadruple has never been done before by an English club, and why only two teams have ever won the treble.
To be successful on all fronts, it not only relies on talent but also a great deal of luck. The luck of the draw in the cup competitions, luck when it comes to referring decisions and of course injuries.
As we have seen so many times before, things can change in an instant in football, and Arsenal will be taking nothing at all for granted, although betting apps are fairly convinced they will win at least one major trophy with a price of 1/12 on that.
This time last season, Liverpool were sitting in the same position and were 33/1 to win all four trophies. They were then beaten by Plymouth in the FA Cup, knocked out of the Champions League by the eventual winners PSG and lost the League Cup final to Newcastle.
They did win the Premier League, though, ahead of the Gunners. Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s side have finished runners-up in the league in the last three seasons and haven’t won a trophy since 2020, when they won the FA Cup.
You have to go back to the 2003/04 season for the last time they won the league title, and they have never won the Champions League, so a lot of this is new territory for the current squad and coaching staff.
You can currently get 66/1 on football betting sites on Arsenal winning all four trophies, while they are 7/1 to not win anything.
The Premier League looks like the hardest to lose, based largely on the inconsistency of the teams around them.
Aston Villa have been in exceptional form this season, but whether they have enough to prolong their challenge remains to be seen, while Manchester City have been faltering of late.
The Gunners are currently just six points clear at the top of the league, and the best odds you can get on them lifting the trophy is 2/7.
Gunners wary of previous collapses
It’s hard to imagine the Gunners finishing the season with no silverware, but this is a position they have been in before.
In 2023, they led the Premier League table by eight points at the end of April, but they still failed to win the title. City won 11 league games in a row and dropped just two points from 42 to be crowned champions by five points.
On this date in 2023, they led the Premier League table by five points and had a game in hand, were still in the Europa League and FA Cup.
They were quickly knocked out of the FA Cup by Man City, went out of the Europa League at the round of 16 stage, beaten on penalties by Sporting, and then lost their way in the league.
City need to improve if they are to close the gap, having drawn their last three league games, but Pep Guardiola sides have proven time and time again that they can produce a string of wins in the latter stages of a Premier League campaign.
In the League Cup, which they last won in 1993, they face Chelsea in the semi-final over two legs, with the first taking place at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and they will host League One side Wigan in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Could this be their year in Europe?
In the Champions League, Arteta’s side have won all six of their games so far, beating Athletic Bilbao, Olympiakos, Atletico Madrid, Slavia Prague, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge.
Next up is a trip to Milan to take on Inter, when the competition returns next week, before they round off their league campaign with a home game against Kairat Almaty.
They have already secured their place in the round of 16, so they can afford to rest players in the next two matches before waiting on the results of the play-off matches to see who they will face in March.
From their dominance so far, it’s easy to see why they are the favourites with the betting sites to lift the trophy in Budapest this May at odds of 4/1, just ahead of Bayern, City and reigning champions PSG.
They reached the final of the competition for their first and only time back in 2005/06, losing 2-1 in the final to Barcelona. Sol Campbell gave Arsenal a first-half lead in Paris before late goals from Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti earned Barca their second European Cup.
Right now, it’s clear a Premier League title win is the most likely, but Arsenal have dropped points against all of the teams around them.
They have lost and drawn in their two league games with Liverpool, won one and lost one against Villa and been held to a draw by City, so they will hope to have a comfortable cushion by the time they face Guardiola’s side at the Etihad in April.
Please gamble responsibly
When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive - always practice responsible gambling.
Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.
You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.
You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks