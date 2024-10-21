Arsenal vs Shakhtar team news: Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard injury latest ahead of Mikel Arteta update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Arsenal return to Champions League action against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night after the Gunners lost their unbeaten start to the season with defeat at Bournemouth.

William Saliba was sent off and Mikel Arteta’s side were punished when Ryan Christie fired in from a clever corner routine, before Evanlison doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

Victories for Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday was a further blow to Arsenal, who are now four points off the top of the table ahead of their clash with league leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Before then, Arteta’s side return to European action against Shakhtar as Arteta’s side look to build on a positive start to the new Champions League campaign.

A 2-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain was followed up by a 0-0 draw at Europa League winners Atalanta, with David Raya’s heroics in goal earning a point for the visitors.

Shakhtar began their Champions League schedule with a 0-0 draw at Bologna before they were thumped 3-0 by Atalnta last time out. The Ukrainian side are fourth in their domestic league, behind early pace-setters Dynamo Kviv.

Here is a round-up of Arsenal’s latest team news ahead of facing Shakhtar

Bukayo Saka

The 23-year-old missed the trip to Bournemouth as a result of the hamstring injury picked up while on international duty with England. Mikel Arteta said Saka’s injury was “not serious” ahead of the weekend but it was significant enough for him to miss his first match of the season. Arteta will given an update on Monday, ahead of the Shakhtar and Liverpool games this week.

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal’s captain is entering the final stages of his recovery from an ankle injury and Arteta suggested last week that he could return before the November international break. The Gunners boss said this week will be “crucial” to understanding how close he is to returning.

Jurrien Timber

Also missed the Bournemouth match, remaining out after being forced off injured against Paris Saint-Germain before the international break. He was expected to be in contention to make the squad at the weekend but did not travel, as Arteta said he was “close”.

William Saliba

The centre-back is available for selection in the Champions League and will serve his one-match suspension for his red card against Liverpool on Sunday.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

The full-back remains a doubt ahead of the match against the Ukrainian club. He suffered a calf injury last month but Arteta also said he was “close” to returning before Bournemouth.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arteta confirmed that Tomiyasi had suffered an injury set-back in his recovery from a knee injury ahead of the weekend. It is unclear how long the Japan international will be out but a return this week appears unlikely.