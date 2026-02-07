Arsenal vs Sunderland live: Gunners look to extend lead at top of Premier League table
The Gunners come into the weekend sitting six pints clear as they look to win the title
Arsenal welcome Sunderland to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points.
The Gunners have had a fantastic week following their 4-0 mauling of Leeds last Saturday. Their closest title rivals, Manchester City and Aston Villa, both dropped points thanks to a 2-2 draw with Spurs and a 1-0 loss to Brentford respectively before Mikel Arteta’s men swept Chelsea aside to reach the Carabao Cup final during the week.
That place Arsenal on course for an unprecedented quadruple and they can move one step closer to securing the Premier League trophy should they defeat Sunderland today.
The Black Cats started the season superbly following their promotion from the Championship and currently sit eighth in the table just five points off the top four. Qualifying for a place in Europe would be a fitting reward for such a fine season but Regis Le Bris’ men need to maintain their momentum after beating Burnley 3-0 last time out.
Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:
When is the match?
Arsenal vs Sunderland face each other in the Premier League with the match held at the Emirates Stadium and kicking off at 3pm on Saturday 7 February.
Arsenal vs Sunderland
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Sunderland.
The Gunners are hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table and move one step closer to winning the title but Sunderland have their sights on a European place and could off a tough test.
We’ll have all the latest updates and team news throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 3pm.
