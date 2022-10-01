Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Arsenal host Spurs in the first north London derby of the season
Arsenal and Tottenham are separated by just one point at the top of the Premier League table as they go head-to-head in the first north London derby of the season this afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sit top of the league with 18 points whilst Antonio Conte’s Spurs are two places back in third.
In their last match before the international break Tottenham despatched Leicester 6-2 with Son Heung-min finally hitting form with a second half hat-trick from off the bench to seal the victory for Spurs. Arsenal are also in fine touch and they ended the opening spell of the season with a 3-0 win away at Brentford.
Today’s encounter is set to be a furious clash between two teams on the top of their game. Arsenal have only lost once in their league campaign so far – a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford – whilst Tottenham are unbeaten with five wins and two draws from their first seven fixtures. Will the Gunners end Spurs’ unbeaten run and remain top of the Premier League table?
Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby:
Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has backed Richarlison to relish this weekend’s north London derby, where he will go up against countryman Gabriel Jesus.
Spurs make the short trip across the capital to Arsenal with last season’s crushing 3-0 win over the Gunners still fresh in the memory of both sides.
It saw Tottenham eventually pip their rivals to the top four and Champions League qualification but both have recruited well during the summer and now have Brazilians leading the line.
Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus are in a battle to be Brazil’s number nine at the World Cup in Qatar
