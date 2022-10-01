✕ Close Arsenal a really good team - Conte

Arsenal and Tottenham are separated by just one point at the top of the Premier League table as they go head-to-head in the first north London derby of the season this afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sit top of the league with 18 points whilst Antonio Conte’s Spurs are two places back in third.

In their last match before the international break Tottenham despatched Leicester 6-2 with Son Heung-min finally hitting form with a second half hat-trick from off the bench to seal the victory for Spurs. Arsenal are also in fine touch and they ended the opening spell of the season with a 3-0 win away at Brentford.

Today’s encounter is set to be a furious clash between two teams on the top of their game. Arsenal have only lost once in their league campaign so far – a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford – whilst Tottenham are unbeaten with five wins and two draws from their first seven fixtures. Will the Gunners end Spurs’ unbeaten run and remain top of the Premier League table?

Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby: