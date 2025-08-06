Arsenal transfer news: Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo, Jeremy Jacquet and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal remain active in the transfer market after enjoying a productive summer so far as they look to buck their trend of second-place finishes next term.

It was once again a case of close but not close enough for Mikel Arteta’s side in 2024/25. Finishing second fiddle to the Premier League champions for a third successive season, the Gunners endured another trophyless campaign after their Champions League push fell at the hands of eventual winners PSG.

open image in gallery Arsenal were plagued with an attacking injury crisis last season ( PA Wire )

A key reason for their failure to achieve was an attacking injury crisis that forced Mikel Merino to take up a role of makeshift number nine, and despite their undeniable quality in the starting XI, Arsenal’s depth is far from good enough for a team hopeful of major titles.

With the transfer window having re-opened on 16 June, a striker was top of the club’s shopping list, and they’ve finally got their man after completing a move for Viktor Gyokeres, while the arrivals of Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi have strengthened the squad in other key areas.

New sporting director Andrea Berta is leading the club’s transfer dealings, with deals for other midfielders and defenders including Eberechi Eze being considered as Arteta looks to lead the club back to the Premier League pinnacle for the first time since 2006.

Here’s everything you need to know about Arsenal’s summer transfer plans.

Arrivals & areas to improve

The obvious priority for Arsenal was to sign at least one world class striker, and they look to have got their man in Gyokeres. Gabriel Jesus is sidelined with a serious injury that could keep him out until midway through next season, and while the returning Kai Havertz remains one of Arteta’s favoured players, there was a strong desire to add an out-and-out proven goalscorer to the ranks.

The Gunners have added a top-class midfielder as they completed a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, with the 26-year-old Spaniard joining for around £60m a year after apparently rejecting the advances of Liverpool.

In addition, Christian Norgaard joins from Brentford as a defensive cover option, while they could yet add Eze as a more attacking choice, with the England international able to play in multiple positions across the front line.

Inconsistency on the Gabriel Martinelli front means that a winger has been targeted, with Noni Madueke bringing healthy competition for the Brazilian (if not replacing him entirely).

Elsewhere, cover has been secured in defence - with the Gunners having signed Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera – while a backup goalkeeper for David Raya has been acquired with the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Done deals

Ins: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad, £60m), Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP, £55m), Noni Madueke (Chelsea, £48.5m), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia, £13m) Christian Norgaard (Brentford, £10m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5m)

Outs: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £7m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro £2.5m), Jorginho (Flamengo, free transfer), Kieran Tierney (Celtic, free transfer), Takehiro Tomiyasu (leaves as free agent), Thomas Partey (leaves as free agent)

Potential targets

Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace

Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has emerged as a midfield target for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta likely valuing the England international’s ability to play in several attacking positions.

Eze impressed for Palace last season and scored the winner in the Eagles’ memorable FA Cup final triumph, with a goal that perfectly illustrated his ability in the final third.

Reports suggest the 27-year-old is undeterred by the imminent arrival of Noni Madueke, and Arsenal are said to be hoping to agree a deal below his £68m release clause.

open image in gallery Eze has performed well for both Palace and England in recent months ( The FA via Getty Images )

Rodrygo, Real Madrid

On the wing, Arsenal could look to provide further reinforcements in the form of Real Madrid star Rodrygo. The Brazil international appears to be heading for the Santiago Bernabeu exit door this summer after being used sparingly at the Club World Cup. Premier League rivals Liverpool are also said to be interested.

open image in gallery Rodryo has long been linked with a move to Arsenal ( Getty Images )

Jeremy Jacquet, Stade Rennais

One of the more recent Arsenal rumours links them with another young defender – Jeremy Jacquet of Rennes. The France U21 international has been watched extensively by the Gunners and a deal could depend on whether they offload a defender, with Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko potentially leaving.

Ademola Lookman, Atalanta

Despite the arrival of Madueke, Arsenal continue to be linked with Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, who looks set to leave the Serie A side this summer.

Though it appears unlikely, Arsenal remain linked with the move after several links in recent windows, with the winger’s valuation said to be around £52m. Inter Milan were the original frontrunners for the Nigerian’s signature but saw their most recent bid rejected by Atalanta, with Lookman even accusing the club of unfairly blocking his exit. If that situation persists, don’t rule out a move from elsewhere.