Arsenal transfer news: Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo, Ollie Watkins and more

Arsenal are setting in motion the first steps of a productive summer as they look to buck their trend of second-place finishes next term.

It was once again a case of close but not close enough for Mikel Arteta’s side in 2024/25. Finishing second fiddle to the Premier League champions for a third successive season, the Gunners endured another trophyless campaign after their Champions League push fell at the hands of eventual winners PSG.

A key reason for their failure to achieve was an attacking injury crisis that forced Mikel Merino to take up a role of makeshift number nine, and despite their undeniable quality in the starting XI, Arsenal’s depth is far from good enough for a team hopeful of major titles.

open image in gallery Arsenal were plagued with an attacking injury crisis last season ( PA Wire )

And with numerous players already on the chopping block, Arteta has promised a “big” summer of recruitment at the Emirates.

With the transfer window having re-opened on 16 June, a striker was top of the club’s shopping list, and they’ve finally got their man after completing a move for Viktor Gyokeres.

Elsewhere, deals for midfielders and defenders are being pursued, with Noni Madueke putting pen to paper and Eberechi Eze being considered.

New sporting director Andrea Berta is leading the club’s transfer dealings, and Arsenal will be hoping he can replicate his Atleti exploits in London as Arteta looks to lead the club back to the Premier League pinnacle for the first time since 2006.

Here’s everything you need to know about Arsenal’s summer transfer plans.

Arrivals & areas to improve

The obvious priority for Arsenal will be to sign at least one world class striker. Gabriel Jesus is sidelined with a serious injury that could keep him out until midway through next season, and while the returning Kai Havertz remains one of Arteta’s favoured players, there is a strong desire to add an out-and-out proven goalscorer to the ranks, hence the arrival of Gyokeres.

The Gunners have added a top-class midfielder as they completed a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, with the 26-year-old Spaniard joining for around £60m a year after apparently rejecting the advances of Liverpool.

In addition, Christian Norgaard joins from Brentford as a defensive cover option, while they could yet add Eze as a more attacking choice.

Inconsistency on the Gabriel Martinelli front means that a winger has been targeted, with Noni Madueke bringing healthy competition for the Brazilian (if not replacing him entirely).

Elsewhere, cover has been secured in defence - with the Gunners having signed Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera – while a backup goalkeeper for David Raya has been acquired with the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Done deals

Ins: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad, £60m), Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP, £55m), Noni Madueke (Chelsea, £48.5m), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia, £13m) Christian Norgaard (Brentford, £10m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5m)

Outs: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £7m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro £2.5m), Jorginho (Flamengo, free transfer), Kieran Tierney (Celtic, free transfer), Takehiro Tomiyasu (leaves as free agent), Thomas Partey (leaves as free agent)

Potential targets

Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace

Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has emerged as a midfield target for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta likely valuing the England international’s ability to play in several attacking positions.

Eze impressed for Palace last season and scored the winner in the Eagles’ memorable FA Cup final triumph, with a goal that perfectly illustrated his ability in the final third.

Reports suggest the 27-year-old is undeterred by the imminent arrival of Noni Madueke, and Arsenal are said to be hoping to agree a deal below his £68m release clause.

open image in gallery Eze has performed well for both Palace and England in recent months ( The FA via Getty Images )

Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig

While a deal for Gyokeres has been completed, Arsenal could well turn their attentions back to RB Leipzig sharpshooter Benjamin Sesko if they feel further depth is required up top.

The 22-year-old has a penchant for ripping the net off and Arteta reportedly sanctioned talks with the Slovenian, with the German club apparently looking for between £65m and £85m.

open image in gallery Arsenal are rapidly turning their attention to RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko ( Getty Images )

Rodrygo, Real Madrid

On the wing, Arsenal could look to provide further reinforcements in the form of Real Madrid star Rodrygo. The Brazil international appears to be heading for the Santiago Bernabeu exit door this summer after being used sparingly at the Club World Cup. Premier League rivals Liverpool are also said to be interested.

open image in gallery Rodryo has long been linked with a move to Arsenal ( Getty Images )

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

A man perpetually linked with the Gunners, you can never write off a move to the Emirates for Ollie Watkins. The Aston Villa talisman has long been admired by Mikel Arteta and could be sought as Arsenal look to prevent last year’s failure to adequately stack their attacking options from repeating itself.