Independent
Trump latest
Arsenal v Brighton live: Carabao Cup team news as Mikel Arteta makes Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice calls

The Gunners host the Seagulls at the Emirates with a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on the line

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 29 October 2025 17:40 GMT
I would be 'blind' to not see Dowman's talent – Arteta

Arsenal host Brighton in the Carabao Cup with Mikel Arteta’s side flying at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners are desperate for silverware though, after a five-year drought since the FA Cup victory over Chelsea, with another solid victory last weekend over Crystal Palace.

Arteta will be aware of the delicate balancing act after doubts over Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka’s fitness entering this game, while William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli have been ruled out.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, enter the contest off the back of a defeat at Manchester United, with Fabian Hurzeler hoping to guide the club into a position to win their first major trophy.

Follow all of the latest in our live blog below:

Mikel Arteta hails Eberechi Eze as star haunts former club Crystal Palace

To the fore, as he felt likely to be, against Crystal Palace was Eberechi Eze, starting to find his feet for Arsenal after scoring against his former club.

The England attacker scored the only goal on his reunion with the Eagles following his summer move.
Harry Latham-Coyle29 October 2025 17:40

Arsenal looking to continue good recent run

Yes, things are looking pretty, pretty good for Arsenal at the moment, top of the Premier League table and surviving a potentially tricky test against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Eberechi Eze scores winner against former club Palace to boost Arsenal lead

Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace: Eze fired home from another Gunners set-piece with a sumptuous half-volley
Harry Latham-Coyle29 October 2025 17:30

Arsenal vs Brighton live

A place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup is up for grabs as Arsenal and Brighton collide in an all-Premier League tie. Can Mikel Arteta’s side, flying high at the top of the Premier League, continue their good form, or will the visitors book a spot in the last eight?

Kick off is at 7.45pm GMT.

Mikel Arteta’s side host Brighton
Harry Latham-Coyle29 October 2025 16:20

