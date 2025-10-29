Arsenal v Brighton live: Carabao Cup team news as Mikel Arteta makes Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice calls

I would be 'blind' to not see Dowman's talent – Arteta

Arsenal host Brighton in the Carabao Cup with Mikel Arteta’s side flying at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners are desperate for silverware though, after a five-year drought since the FA Cup victory over Chelsea, with another solid victory last weekend over Crystal Palace.

Arteta will be aware of the delicate balancing act after doubts over Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka’s fitness entering this game, while William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli have been ruled out.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, enter the contest off the back of a defeat at Manchester United, with Fabian Hurzeler hoping to guide the club into a position to win their first major trophy.

Follow all of the latest in our live blog below: