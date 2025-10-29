Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Carabao Cup draw live: Chelsea, Newcastle and Palace set to progress and learn quarter-final opponents

The quarter-finals will be played during the week commencing Monday 15 December

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 29 October 2025 20:55 GMT
Comments
The Carabao Cup trophy
The Carabao Cup trophy (PA)

Brentford, Fulham and Cardiff will find out their Carabao Cup quarter-final opponents as the draw for the next round takes place this evening.

All three teams progressed on Tuesday night, knocking out minnows Grimsby, League One side Wycombe Wanderers and longtime rivals Wrexham respectively.

Five of either Swansea or Manchester City, Arsenal or Brighton (follow live here), Liverpool or Crystal Palace (follow live here), Wolves or Chelsea (follow live here) and Newcastle or Tottenham will join them in the last eight after the final fourth-round fixtures this evening.

The quarter-final fixtures are set to take place during the week commencing Monday 15 December with most matches kicking off on the evening of Tuesday 16 December or Wednesday 17 December.

Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw here.

Recommended

Last night: Brentford emphatically end Grimsby’s Carabao Cup adventure with fourth-round thrashing

Brentford cruised into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with a clinical 5-0 win at Blundell Park that ended Grimsby’s impressive run in the competition.

The Mariners famously beat Manchester United here in the second round and saw off Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in round three, but a raucous crowd was subdued by two goals in five first-half minutes as the Bees established a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Mathias Jensen opened the scoring from 20 yards, Keane Lewis-Potter headed home a second and Reiss Nelson effectively put the tie to bed before the break.

Fabio Carvalho added a fourth from the penalty spot and substitute Nathan Collins headed in a fifth.

Read more:

Brentford emphatically end Grimsby’s Carabao Cup adventure with thrashing

The Mariners famously beat Manchester United in the second round but were no match for Keith Andrews’ side
Lawrence Ostlere29 October 2025 20:55

Carabao Cup draw – live

All three teams progressed on Tuesday night, knocking out minnows Grimsby, League One side Wycombe Wanderers and longtime rivals Wrexham respectively.

Five of either Swansea or Manchester City, Arsenal or Brighton, Liverpool or Crystal Palace, Wolves or Chelsea, and Newcastle or Tottenham will join them in the last eight after the final fourth-round fixtures this evening.

The quarter-final fixtures are set to take place during the week commencing Monday 15 December with most matches kicking off on the evening of Tuesday 16 December or Wednesday 17 December.

Lawrence Ostlere29 October 2025 20:40

Carabao Cup draw – live

Good evening and welcome along to live coverage of the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

Lawrence Ostlere29 October 2025 20:39

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in