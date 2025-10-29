Wolves v Chelsea live: Team news as Enzo Maresca set to heavily rotate Blues line-up for Carabao Cup tie
Struggling Wolves host Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tonight as both sides look to bounce back from disappointing Premier League defeats at the weekend.
Wolves fought their way back into the match with Burnley only to concede a late goal and stay rooted to bottom spot in the top flight. The result sparked angry scenes in the stands and manager Vitor Pereira was seen confronting supporters after full-time.
Chelsea also succumbed to a late goal against a promoted side as Sunderland’s late winner saw them triumph 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Manager Enzo Maresca has said he will have to rest some of his key players at Molineux in a bid to manage their workload, but star striker Liam Delap is expected to make a welcome return after two months out with a hamstring injury.
Follow all the action from Wolves v Chelsea below.
How to watch
Wolves v Chelsea kicks off at 7.45pm GMT at Molineux tonight. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky Sports website and app, or via Sky Go.
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of Wolves v Chelsea as the Premier League sides compete for a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
