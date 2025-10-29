Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Wolves v Chelsea live: Team news as Enzo Maresca set to heavily rotate Blues line-up for Carabao Cup tie

Both Wolves and Chelsea were left reeling by last-gasp Premier League defeats at the weekend but a place in the Carabao Cup last eight would restore morale

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 29 October 2025 17:46 GMT
Comments
Like father, like son - Maresca might ask Liam Delap about his long-throw capabilities

Struggling Wolves host Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tonight as both sides look to bounce back from disappointing Premier League defeats at the weekend.

Wolves fought their way back into the match with Burnley only to concede a late goal and stay rooted to bottom spot in the top flight. The result sparked angry scenes in the stands and manager Vitor Pereira was seen confronting supporters after full-time.

Chelsea also succumbed to a late goal against a promoted side as Sunderland’s late winner saw them triumph 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Manager Enzo Maresca has said he will have to rest some of his key players at Molineux in a bid to manage their workload, but star striker Liam Delap is expected to make a welcome return after two months out with a hamstring injury.

Follow all the action from Wolves v Chelsea below.

Recommended

How to watch

Wolves v Chelsea kicks off at 7.45pm GMT at Molineux tonight. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky Sports website and app, or via Sky Go.

Lawrence Ostlere29 October 2025 17:46

Wolves v Chelsea

Wolves take on Chelsea tonight in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as both sides look to bounce back from disappointing defeats in the Premier League.

Wolves fought their way back into the match with Burnley only to concede a late goal and stay rooted to bottom spot in the Premier League. The result sparked angry scenes in the stands and manager Vitor Pereira was seen confronting supporters after full-time.

Chelsea also succumbed to a late goal against a promoted side as Sunderland’s late winner saw them triumph 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Manager Enzo Maresca has said he will have to rest some of his key players at Molineux in a bid to manage their workload.

Lawrence Ostlere29 October 2025 17:33

Wolves v Chelsea

Hello and welcome along to live coverage of Wolves v Chelsea as the Premier League sides compete for a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Lawrence Ostlere29 October 2025 17:25

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in