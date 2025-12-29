Arsenal vs Aston Villa betting tips

Leaders Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday, with two of the league’s most in-form sides colliding in the capital as the Gunners look to head into the New Year on top of the tree.

Arsenal suffered their most recent defeat at the hands of Villa when the sides met in the West Midlands earlier this month, with Emi Buendia’s late goal sealing a dramatic 2-1 win in a fascinating encounter.

That was the last time Arsenal lost in the league – and only the second time all season – and while Mikel Arteta’s men have regained form since then, their performances have been somewhat unconvincing despite managing to remain top of the league.

However, Arsenal remain favourites in the Premier League winner odds, with the Gunners backed as low as 5/6 to win a first league title since 2004.

Nevertheless, this week sees them face a Villa side who are on an 11-game winning run, with Unai Emery’s side coming from a goal behind to beat Chelsea at the weekend.

Whether or not Villa are in the title race remains up for debate despite their recent wins, and though a victory at the Emirates would surely put them in the conversation, the hosts who are widely expected to win, with betting sites favouring Arsenal in the early Premier League odds versus a long price for a Villa victory.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction: Gunners to re-ignite title charge

Arsenal’s position at the top of the Premier League table and Villa’s 11-match winning streak means this match is being billed as a clash between two Premier League title rivals, though both sides have put in fairly mixed performances in recent weeks.

The Gunners have been struggling in attack somewhat despite continuing to register wins, and while they remain favourites at this point, they may need to click up front if they want to continue to fight off City’s resurgence.

At the same time, Villa have recorded 11 wins in a row including two recent 2-1 victories over Chelsea and Manchester United, though Emery’s side looked wholly unconvincing for large parts of both matches, with the Villans saved by Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins on those occasions.

With that in mind, we think a win at the Emirates might be a step too far for Villa, who should see their winning streak come to an end this week.

Although they did beat Arsenal earlier this month they were also very fortunate in that match, and we don’t think Arsenal and Arteta will make the same mistakes twice, especially at home.

However, we do think there’ll be plenty of goals at the Emirates. Villa have scored 13 and conceded eight over their last five Premier League matches, while Arsenal have scored eight and conceded four in their last five Premier League matches.

Football betting sites think that an Arsenal win and clean sheet is the more likely outcome at around 11/8, but we think both teams will find the net with the Gunners eventually coming out on top.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction 1: Arsenal to win, both teams to score - 5/2 Ladbrokes

Arsenal vs Aston Villa tip: Watkins to maintain Emirates record

Villa striker Ollie Watkins may not have found the best of form so far this term, but he is visiting a ground where he has enjoyed plenty of success in recent seasons.

The England striker has scored six goals across 11 appearances at the Emirates, including the equaliser in last season’s 2-2 draw and the second goal in Villa’s 2-0 win the season before that.

He will look to score in his third match in a row at the Emirates, and he may well have found form at a good time, grabbing both goals in the 2-1 win over Chelsea as well as registering an assist in the win over Manchester United.

Overall, Watkins has four goals and an assist over his last five matches, and we’re backing him to get one or the other on Tuesday at the Emirates too.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction 2: Ollie Watkins to score or assist - 11/5 Bet365

Arsenal vs Aston Villa team news

Arsenal: The Gunners will have to assess the fitness of both Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori after both missed the match against Brighton, though this match is expected to come too soon for both. It will also likely be too soon for Cristhian Mosquera and Kai Havertz, who are expected back early next year along with defender Ben White. The return of Gabriel as a sub last time out means Declan Rice could potentially return to midfield, with Piero Hincapie filling in at right-back.

Aston Villa: Matty Cash will miss this match due to suspension, while Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings remain out until the New Year with leg injuries. Ross Barkley is a longer-term absence, while Evann Guessand remains on international duty at Afcon.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; Hincapie, Saliba, Gabriel. Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Maatsen, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins.

