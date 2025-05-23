Arsenal Women vs Barcelona Women betting tips

Arsenal face holders Barcelona in the final of the Women’s Champions League on Saturday, as the Gunners bid to win a second European title.

Arsenal are the only English side to have won this competition, having beaten Swedish side Umea in 2007, and they head into the match off the back of a thrilling comeback against Lyon in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, defending champions Barcelona are going for a hat-trick of titles, having beaten Lyon 2-0 in last season’s final.

And the Catalan side go into the final as favourites, having beaten Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Considering such a heavy win over a side who has been unbeaten domestically this season and finished 12 points above Arsenal in the league, football betting sites are pricing Barcelona at 27/100 to win the match in 90 minutes, compared to 17/2 for Arsenal and 21/4 for a draw.

Women’s Champions League final betting tips: Barca to claim another crown

Barca’s tag as favourites is well-deserved after recent performances in Europe, with the holders having also won the league title at a canter, having lost just twice domestically all season.

While Arsenal did manage a second-place finish in the WSL in the end, the Gunners lost four and drew three during the course of the season, and despite the improvement under Renee Slegers, the losses to Lyon and Real Madrid show that they can ship goals at pivotal times, especially against top-level opposition.

In addition, fans will be particularly worried about recent spectacular collapses against Aston Villa and Brighton, in which the Gunners shipped five and four respectively.

Over their last 10 matches, Arsenal have lost four and won six, but the fact they have conceded 18 goals over that span perhaps points to why they are seen as the underdogs.

Contrastingly, Barca have won all of their last 10, scoring a ridiculous 48 goals in that time and conceding just four. However, the fact that three of those were in Champions League ties against a higher level of opposition shows that Arsenal can get at the Spanish champions.

To that end, a wager on Barcelona to win and both teams to score could offer value at 7/4 on betting apps.

Arsenal Women vs Barcelona Women prediction: Pajor to make an impact

Since signing ahead of the start of this season, Poland star Ewa Pajor has transformed into Barcelona’s most dangerous attacking threat, having scored 25 goals in 28 league games for the Catalan side this term.

The 28-year-old has been similarly threatening in the Champions League too, with seven goals across her 10 games, including one in each leg of the semi-final.

Overall, Pajor has scored a brace in each of her last three matches and has 10 goals in her last 10, so is hitting even better form as the final game of the season approaches.

With this in mind, we’re backing the Poland striker to add to her tally for the season, with betting sites offering odds of 8/11 for Pajor to score anytime.

