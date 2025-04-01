Arsenal vs Fulham Betting Tips

The Premier League returns tonight following the international break and FA Cup quarter-final weekend, and Arsenal host Fulham looking to close the gap at the top of the table to nine points (7.45pm).

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is refusing to give up on the Premier League title, but they are as big as 22/1 on some betting sites to be crowned champions now and to be in with even a slim chance Arteta knows his side can’t afford to drop any more points if they are to pip Liverpool to the trophy.

The current leaders are in action on Wednesday when they host Everton in the Merseyside derby. The Reds need 16 points to secure their 20th league title.

Arteta has finally had some good news on the injury front with Bukayo Sako ready to return to action after three months out with a torn hamstring and the Gunners boss has admitted he could start against the Cottagers.

The home side have the added advantage of having had more preparation time than their opponents, who were in FA Cup quarter-final action on Saturday when they were beaten 3-0 at home by Crystal Palace.

Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr and former Gunner Eddie Nketiah were all on target for Palace, leaving Fulham with just the race for European qualification to play for this season.

Arsenal vs Fulham betting preview: Gunners take aim at Cottagers

Arsenal haven’t lost in 31 home league matches against Fulham, winning 24 and drawing the other seven, which is the most home games a side has played against another without ever losing in English league history.

The last match at the Emirates finished 2-2 when Joao Palhinha scored three minutes from time to earn the visitors a point, despite being down to 10 men after Calvin Bassey was sent off on 83 minutes.

The meeting earlier this season at Craven Cottage also finished all square when William Saliba cancelled out Raul Jimenez’s opening goal.

Football betting sites are offering 7/2 on another draw tonight, or you can get 10/21 on an Arsenal win and 8/1 on a Fulham victory.

It’s been 16 days since Arsenal were last in action, beating Chelsea 1-0 to take their points tally against London rivals to 20 for the season.

They have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League matches, winning 11 and drawing seven and we are backing them to make this win number 12.

They have kept 17 clean sheets this season in all competitions, but Palace are the only side Fulham have failed to score against in their last nine games - albeit they’ve drawn a blank twice in that time as they lost in both the league and FA Cup.

They have only failed to score in seven games this season and four away from home and you can get 7/5 on both teams to score.

Arsenal vs Fulham prediction 1: Both teams to score - 7/5 Betway

Saka back with a bang

After three months out Saka will be desperate to be back amongst the goals, his last coming way back in December, when he netted twice against Monaco in the Champions League.

He has just nine goals in 27 appearances so far, so he is playing catch up to reach the levels of last season when he scored 21 goals for club and country.

With a new international manager to impress as well, he will want to hit the ground running on his return and he’s 5/1 on some betting apps to score first, 11/2 to score last and 19/10 to score anytime.

If he starts, then he’s unlikely to play the whole 90 which might impact your decision.

The 23-year-old scored in both matches against Fulham last season and we’re backing him to be celebrating tonight.

Arsenal vs Fulham prediction 2: Saka to score at anytime - 19/10 Unibet

