Arsenal host Tottenham on Sunday in an eagerly anticipated north London Derby featuring two of the Premier League’s most in-form sides.

Mikel Arteta’s side won both fixtures against their fierce rivals last year and have made an impressive start once again to this season, having won four of their first five league game and marking their return to the Champions League in midweek with a convincing 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven.

Tottenham, however, have been revitalised under the tutelage of new manager Ange Postecoglou and are unbeaten this season in the Premier League after a superb last-ditch comeback victory over Sheffield United last weekend.

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham?

The Premier League match kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 24 September at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

Arsenal vs Tottenham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1pm. The match can also be streamed on Sky Go for subscribers.

Team news

Gabriel Martinelli remains a doubt for the north London derby having come off during Arsenal’s win over Everton last weekend before missing their midweek win against PSV Eindhoven. Elsewhere, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Elneny and Jurrien Timber remain long-term absentees.

Ivan Perisic is Spurs’ latest absentee and is likely out for the season having suffered an ACL injury this week. The Croatian joins Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil on the treatment table. Giovani Lo Celso is closing in on a return after a thigh injury and could feature in some capacity this weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Odds

Arsenal: 8/13

Draw: 12/5

Tottenham: 6/5

Prediction

Tottenham came through their first big test against Manchester United a few weeks ago, but Arsenal will prove a far sterner test for Postecoglou’s side who are still learning the ropes. Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham