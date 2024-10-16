Arsenal vs Valerenga betting tips

Arsenal begin life after Jonas Eidevall on Wednesday when they host Norwegian side Valerenga in the Women’s Champions League (8pm, DAZN & YouTube).

The Gunners head coach resigned on Tuesday following their disappointing start to the season, winning just one of their opening four Women’s Super League games.

Last week proved the tipping point for the north London outfit, who were beaten 5-2 at Bayern Munich and then 2-1 at home by WSL champions Chelsea with large swathes of the Emirates Stadium showing their displeasure at the result.

Eidevall, who joined the Gunners in 2021, only signed a new three-year contract with the club last October after consecutive top-three finishes in the WSL, while also winning the Women’s League Cup in the past two seasons.

Assistant coach Renee Slegers will take charge on an interim basis and betting sites expect her to steer Arsenal to their first points of the Champions League campaign at home to Valerenga.

Arsenal overcame Rangers, Rosenborg and Hacken to reach the main draw and even took the lead in Munich last week through Mariona Caldentey before conceding five in a dreadful second half.

While the established Gunners were on the wrong end of a drubbing, Valeranga fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat in their first-ever group game against Juventus.

Like Arsenal, Valarenga also had to qualify to reach the group stage, beating Farul Constanta in the first round of qualifying, before claiming a 5-1 aggregate win over Anderlecht to seal their place in the main draw.

The two sides have never met before and while the Gunners have had a disappointing start to the season, Wednesday’s opponents have not lost in the league since June - it is important to highlight that their season runs from March to November so most of their Champions League fixtures take place in their off-season.

They currently sit top of the Toppserien Women, 11 points clear of second-placed Brann, with 21 wins from their 23 games.

Valerenga are also on a run of 11 straight away wins and have lost only two of their previous nine Champions League matches outside Norway (W5 D1). However, Arsenal, the first English side they’ve ever faced, should pose more of a challenge than they are used to.

Arsenal have won four of their previous six home group games, losing the other two and have lost only two of their last 10 home matches in the competition overall (W6 D2).

They might not be full of confidence ahead of this one but the Gunners should have more than enough in their squad to come out on top and having a game so soon after the departure of their head coach could be the perfect way to get back on track.

Football betting sites can’t see anything other than a home win with Arsenal no bigger than 1/9. Those looking to back the home side on betting apps will, therefore, either need deep pockets or to a bit get creative with their wagers.

After seeing the Gunners concede seven goals in a week, there’s a chance Valerenga may find a way through the Gunners’ shaky backline. Pairing both teams to score with a home win bumps up the price significantly and may be the best option for the game.

Arsenal vs Valerenga prediction: BTTS and Arsenal to win - 13/5 Bet365

