1703794683

Arsenal vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Luke Baker
Thursday 28 December 2023 19:15
Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal
Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1703794630

Arsenal vs West Ham United

OVER! Coufal launches a long throw-in towards the area as Mavropanos challenges at the near post. A loose ball falls to Ward-Prowse, who from around 20 yards out fires a right-footed strike over Raya's goal.

28 December 2023 20:17
1703794500

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Referee Michael Oliver gets this Premier League clash underway!

28 December 2023 20:15
1703794233

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 13 home games in all competitions (W11 D2) since a 3-0 loss to Brighton in May. The Gunners have won their last seven at the Emirates Stadium by an aggregate score of 21-2. Can Arteta’s side continue that impressive run? We’re about to find out as kick-off approaches in north London…

28 December 2023 20:10
1703793996

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Moyes is also forced into one change from the victory over Man Utd. Kurt Zouma is not in the squad, with Ogbonna replacing the Frenchman at centre-back. Nayef Aguerd and Michail Antonio are still not fit enough to feature for the Hammers, who will rely on Bowen, Kudus and Paqueta in attack.

28 December 2023 20:06
1703793809

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Arteta opts for one change from the draw with Liverpool, albeit it is an enforced alteration. Kai Havertz misses out through suspension, which means Trossard comes in to take his place alongside Rice and Odegaard in midfield. Saka, Jesus and Martinelli are the front three once again as that trio aim to put West Ham to the sword.

28 December 2023 20:03
1703793186

Arsenal vs West Ham United

SUBSTITUTES: Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer, Divin Mubama.

28 December 2023 19:53
1703793178

Arsenal vs West Ham United

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen.

28 December 2023 19:52
1703793153

Arsenal vs West Ham United

SUBSTITUTES: Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Cedric Soares, Jorginho, Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny, Ethan Nwaneri.

28 December 2023 19:52
1703793140

Arsenal vs West Ham United

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli.

28 December 2023 19:52
1703792254

Arsenal vs West Ham United

West Ham shot up to sixth in the Premier League table heading into Christmas after a convincing 2-0 victory over Erik ten Hag’s struggling Manchester United. The Hammers, besides a 5-0 embarrassment at Fulham, have defeated Wolves, Tottenham and Burnley in recent weeks as optimism continues to grow at London Stadium. Owing to a later fixture on Matchday 19, David Moyes’ men slipped down to seventh – thanks to Manchester United’s last-gasp win over Aston Villa – but would return to their previous position with an unlikely derby victory here.

28 December 2023 19:37

