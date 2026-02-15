Is Arsenal vs Wigan on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup fourth-round tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware on four fronts continues as Mikel Arteta’s side host League One’s Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round.

It’s the first meeting of the teams in almost 12 years, and since their FA Cup semi-final in April 2014. Arteta was one of the scorers in the shootout as Arsenal defeated holders Wigan on penalties to advance to the final, where the Gunners ended their nine-year trophy drought by coming from behind to beat Hull City at Wembley.

Wigan, who were relegated from the Premier League the season before, are currently languishing in the relegation places in League One and sacked Ryan Lowe last week, having lost four matches in a row. But they did win at Championship outfit Preston in the third round to set up a daunting trip to the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal stumbled in their pursuit of their Premier League title on Thursday night as they were held 1-1 by Brentford. With a trip to Wolves to come on Wednesday, Arteta could make several changes.

Here’s everything you need to know

Is Arsenal v Wigan on TV?

It will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with all the build-up following the earlier match between Grimsby Town and Wolves. Kick-off at the Emirates is 4:30pm.

What is the team news?

William Saliba is a doubt after missing the trip to Brentford due to illness. Kai Havertz was also absent, but Bukayo Saka returned to the bench. Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to replace David Raya in goal and there could be further changes.

Both Baba Adeeko and Luke Robinson have returned to training for the Latics, though this game could come too soon for the duo, and Harry McHugh and James Carragher will also likely miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori; Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Jesus

Wigan XI: Tickle; Fox, Aimson, Kerr; Hunt, Weir, Smith, Murray; Bettoni, Wright; Taylor