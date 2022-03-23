Arsenal are back at the Emirates tonight for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are back at the Emirates tonight as they host Wolfsburg in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals. The ties sees the leaders of the Women’s Super League face the side top of Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga for a place in the semi-finals, with defending champions Barcelona the team to beat in European football’s elite competition.

The Gunners were thrashed by Barcelona on their last appearance at the Emirates in December but finished second to the Spanish champions in the group stages to qualify for the knockout rounds. Wolfsburg, meanwhile, topped a group containing Juventus and Arsenal’s title rivals Chelsea to reach the last eight and are in an impressive run of form to lead Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal have won their last five matches in all competitions ahead of a crucial week in their season. Jonas Eidevall's side host Tottenham Hotspur in a huge north London derby on Saturday before visiting Wolfsburg for the return leg next week. Arsenal will be looking to emulate Chelsea, who they lead by a point in the WSL standings, by reaching the Champions League final this season after Emma Hayes’ side were beaten by Barcelona last year in Gothenburg.

Follow live build-up and updates of Arsenal vs Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League below: