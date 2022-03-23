Arsenal vs Wolfsburg LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow for live updates as Arsenal host Wolfsburg at the Emirates in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final clash
Arsenal are back at the Emirates tonight as they host Wolfsburg in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals. The ties sees the leaders of the Women’s Super League face the side top of Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga for a place in the semi-finals, with defending champions Barcelona the team to beat in European football’s elite competition.
The Gunners were thrashed by Barcelona on their last appearance at the Emirates in December but finished second to the Spanish champions in the group stages to qualify for the knockout rounds. Wolfsburg, meanwhile, topped a group containing Juventus and Arsenal’s title rivals Chelsea to reach the last eight and are in an impressive run of form to lead Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
Arsenal have won their last five matches in all competitions ahead of a crucial week in their season. Jonas Eidevall's side host Tottenham Hotspur in a huge north London derby on Saturday before visiting Wolfsburg for the return leg next week. Arsenal will be looking to emulate Chelsea, who they lead by a point in the WSL standings, by reaching the Champions League final this season after Emma Hayes’ side were beaten by Barcelona last year in Gothenburg.
Follow live build-up and updates of Arsenal vs Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League below:
Arsenal vs Wolfsburg
Arsenal are the only English quarter-finalists. It’s a familiar feeling for the Gunners as since the expansion to multiple national entries in 2009/10, they have been the sole English team in the last eight on five occasions, most recently in the 2019/20 season.
Arsenal vs Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg’s record against English teams in the Women’s Champions League is impressive and was boosted further this season by a win and a draw against Chelsea in the group stage.
Overall, they have eight wins from 12 fixtures against Super League teams.
Women’s Champions League: How to watch 2021/22 tournament for free
The quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League begins this week as the knockout stages get underway. A group-stage format was used for the first time this season with the 16 teams split into four pools of four teams. Home and away fixtures were played to determine the quarter-final line-up, with the top two teams advancing to the last eight.
Barcelona are the defending champions after they thrashed WSL winners Chelsea 4-0 in last season’s final, and they face Real Madrid in a Clasico that could see a record-breaking crowd for a women’s club match at the Nou Camp.
Arsenal finished runners-up to Barcelona in Group C and the WSL leaders face Wolfsburg this week, with their home match being played at the Emirates. Wolfsburg progressed alongside Juventus in Group A at the expense of Chelsea.
All of the matches are available to watch on YouTube. Here’s how you can watch.
How to watch the Women’s Champions League for free
All matches will be available to watch for free on YouTube following a new broadcasting agreement with DAZN
Arsenal vs Wolfsburg: Line-ups
Arsenal XI: Zinsberger, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, Maritz, Little, Walti, McCabe, Miedema, Blackstenius, Mead
Wolfsburg XI: Schult, Wedemeyer, Henrich, Janssen, Rauch, Oberdorf, Popp, Wassmuth, Lattwein, Huth, Roord
Wolfsburg boss on playing in big games
Wolfsburg boss Tommy Stroot says that the standard of play goes up a level in big games such as tonight’s Champions League quarter-final and used Wolfsburg’s 4-0 hammering of Chelsea in December as his example. He said:
"We played Chelsea and we saw how high the level was, it’s all about individual quality in pretty much every position and they got some new players in the winter break. We have to be very careful.
"These are the moments why we do all this - great teams, great atmosphere."
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Williamson, Souza, McCabe; Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, Parris; Blackstenius
Wolfsburg: Schult; Wedemeyer, Hendrich, Janseen, Rauch; Lattwein, Oberdorf; Huth, Roord, Popp; Wassmuth
Jonas Eidevall on Wolfsburg
Arsenal coach, Jonas Eidevall, spoke about the threat that Wolfsburg will pose for his side this evening but hopes that the style of play his team has will prove troublesome for the German club.
"They play differently to the way the teams we usually play do," he said, "It is great we are in this position in the three different competitions we are in.
"We are in these positions because we want to push for trophies. We are happy with the opportunities we have but nothing has been achieved yet. Now it is up to us to do it.
"They (Wolfsburg) are very good on the counter-attack and we haven’t played a team this season as good on counter-attacks.
"But our style of football, I don’t think Wolfsburg have been exposed to that either. So that excites me."
How to watch Arsenal vs Wolfsburg
Tonight’s Women’s Champions League quarter-final between Arsenal and Wolfsburg kicks off at 8pm GMT at the Emirates Stadium.
Like all matches in the Women’s Champions League this season, it will be available to watch for free on the DAZN YouTube channel.
You can set reminders to receive a notification of when the stream goes live, which is 15 minutes before the start of each match. You can also sign up to DAZN where the matches will also be streamed for free across their digital platforms.
Arsenal early team news
Tobin Heath returned from injury as Arsenal beat Coventry in the FA Cup on Friday night while Leah Williamson was rested.
Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Lia Walti, Noelle Maritz and Manuela Zinsberger could join the Arsenal captain in returning to the team.
Arsenal vs Wolfsburg
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Arsenal vs Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium tonight in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter-final tie.
The Gunners squeezed into the knockout rounds after a heavy defeat to Hoffenheim in the final group stage match saw them finish second behind Barcelona in Group C. They finished level on points with the German club but a superior goal difference put Jonas Eidevall’s side through to the quarter-finals.
On the domestic front, Arsenal are top of the Women’s Super League and have won their last five games following a goalless draw with rivals Chelsea at Kingsmeadow. However tonight’s opponents, Wolfsburg, are a different prospect altogether.
They demolished Chelsea 4-0 in December to win their Champions League group - and knock Emma Hayes’ side out of the competition in the process - and are currently top of the Frauen Bundesliga having won each of their last five league games.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies