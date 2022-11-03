Jump to content

Arsenal vs Zurich live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League group stage finale

Jack Rathborn
Thursday 03 November 2022 08:12
Comments
I'm happy at Arsenal says Arteta - amid links made to Barcelona

Arsenal enter their Europa League match against Zurich looking to finalise their position as group winners.

Victory is crucial to edge out PSV to top spot and ensure an easier schedule to start 2023, and they enter with renewed form and confidence after thrashing Nottingham Forest last weekend.

After defeat to the Dutch side last week, the Gunners must win here, or a win over Bodo/Glimt will elevate Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side and leave Mikel Arteta contemplating a play-off tie against a former Champions League contender.

The huge London derby with Chelsea on Sunday is also a consideration for Arteta though, making for an intriguing match in terms of team selection and rotation.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Zurich?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 3 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:30pm GMT. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Arsenal received a triple injury boost ahead of the match, with Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko all returning to training. This game may come too soon, but it means Arsenal only have Emile Smith Rowe and Matt Turner out. Granit Xhaka is suspended.

The Swiss side will be without Mirlaid Kryeziu, Ilan Sauter, Blerim Dzemaili, Donis Avdijaj and Miguel Reichmuth. While Nikola Katic is a doubt after coming off hurt against Sion.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Lokonga, Vieira; Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli

Zurich XI: Brecher; Mets, Aliti, Kamberi; Boranijasevic, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero; Marchesano; Okita, Tosin

Odds

Arsenal: 1/8

Draw: 7/1

Zurich: 16/1

Prediction

The Gunners will rotate here, with Chelsea in mind, despite not securing top spot yet. Despite less familiarity among the line-up Mikel Arteta will likely select, the extra quality, even from the bench, should make for a comfortable win over the Swiss side. Arsenal 3-1 Zurich

