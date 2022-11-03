Arsenal vs Zurich predicted lineups and teams news for Europa League fixture tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League group stage finale
Arsenal welcome Zurich to the Emirates in the Europa League Group A finale after last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest.
Top spot is still up for grabs, meaning Mikel Arteta’s side will need to match or better PSV’s result against Bodo/Glimt.
Failure to do so, after suffering a damaging defeat in Eindhoven last week to hand the Dutch giants a superior head-to-head record, will intensify their schedule with a play-off against a third-placed Champions League outfit.
A fascinating London derby with Chelsea on Sunday is also a factor here, with Arteta tasked with finding the balance between remaining fresh and qualifying as group winners.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Arsenal vs Zurich?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 3 November.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:30pm GMT. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Arsenal received a triple injury boost ahead of the match, with Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko all returning to training. This game may come too soon, but it means Arsenal only have Emile Smith Rowe and Matt Turner out. Granit Xhaka is suspended.
The Swiss side will be without Mirlaid Kryeziu, Ilan Sauter, Blerim Dzemaili, Donis Avdijaj and Miguel Reichmuth. While Nikola Katic is a doubt after coming off hurt against Sion.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Lokonga, Vieira; Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli
Zurich XI: Brecher; Mets, Aliti, Kamberi; Boranijasevic, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero; Marchesano; Okita, Tosin
Odds
Arsenal: 1/8
Draw: 7/1
Zurich: 16/1
Prediction
The Gunners will rotate here, with Chelsea in mind, despite not securing top spot yet. Despite less familiarity among the line-up Mikel Arteta will likely select, the extra quality, even from the bench, should make for a comfortable win over the Swiss side. Arsenal 3-1 Zurich
