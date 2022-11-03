Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Mikel Arteta guides Arsenal into their Europa League group stage finale with Zurich aiming to hold onto top spot.

Matching or bettering PSV’s result against Bodo/Glimt will ensure the Gunners hold off Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side, who were too good for Arsenal last week.

Arteta is determined to avoid a Europa League play-off next, which awaits the runner-up against a third-placed Champions League side, and a 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest has them in fine form entering this game.

Chelsea in the Premier League is also a strong consideration, making the balance between rotation and enough quality and continuity to avoid an upset, which will add further strain on their schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Zurich?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 3 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:30pm GMT. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Arsenal received a triple injury boost ahead of the match, with Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko all returning to training. This game may come too soon, but it means Arsenal only have Emile Smith Rowe and Matt Turner out. Granit Xhaka is suspended.

The Swiss side will be without Mirlaid Kryeziu, Ilan Sauter, Blerim Dzemaili, Donis Avdijaj and Miguel Reichmuth. While Nikola Katic is a doubt after coming off hurt against Sion.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Lokonga, Vieira; Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli

Zurich XI: Brecher; Mets, Aliti, Kamberi; Boranijasevic, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero; Marchesano; Okita, Tosin

Odds

Arsenal: 1/8

Draw: 7/1

Zurich: 16/1

Prediction

The Gunners will rotate here, with Chelsea in mind, despite not securing top spot yet. Despite less familiarity among the line-up Mikel Arteta will likely select, the extra quality, even from the bench, should make for a comfortable win over the Swiss side. Arsenal 3-1 Zurich