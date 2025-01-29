Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa take on Celtic at Villa Park in the final round of fixtures in the Champions League’s initial league phase, with an automatic qualification place potentially on the line.

Unai Emery’s side sit in ninth at the start of the day and ust one point behind Bayer Leverkusen, who occupy the final automatic qualification spot.

A win for the hosts could easily take them into the top eight, though their progress will depend on other results.

Brendan Rodgers’s visitors have a near-unassailable lead in the Scottish Premiership, but they find themselves in 18th in the European table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Aston Villa vs Celtic?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 29 January at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

Team news

Unai Emery has played down fears of a long-term injury to Tyrone Mings after the defender was forced off against West Ham, though it may be that the centre-half misses out here. Lucas Digne may have to deputise again with Pau Torres sidelined and Diego Carlos no longer at the club.

Daizen Maeda is suspended for Celtic after his dismissal against Young Boys last week. Jota has returned to Glasgow with Kyogo Furuhashi going the other way to Rennes, but is ineligible.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Digne, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; Rogers, Tielemans, Ramsey; Watkins.

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Bernardo, McGregor, Hatate; Engels, Idah, Kuhn.

Odds

Villa win 11/20

Draw 7/2

Celtic win 19/4

Prediction

With both sides having secured a play-off spot, there might not be as much riding on this as there could have been, but the potential for an automatic qualification place should make it a feisty encounter. Villa should have more than enough to win, though.

Aston Villa 2-1 Celtic.

