Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of huge clash in title race

Slot 'relieved' to get over the line against Wolves

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa for a midweek Premier League clash knowing that a week would extend their lead in the title race to 10 points.

Arne Slot’s side enter a crucial week with a seven-point lead over Arsenal in second place, but with tricky fixtures to come away at Manchester City on Sunday and at home to Newcastle United next week. However, the Reds - who held out for a nervy 2-1 win over a resolute Wolves side on Sunday - will know that coming through a testing period unscathed would be a huge step towards the title in Slot’s first season in charge.

Unai Emery’s men, meanwhile, are chasing the European spots. Villa are already through the last-16 of the Champions League this season and will want to guarantee another campaign next year. They are ninth in the Premier League and can leap up to seventh with a win at Villa Park.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below: