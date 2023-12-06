Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Villa have the chance to show how far they have developed under Unai Emery as they host Manchester City in a top four clash on Wednesday night. Villa have won nine of their 14 Premier League matches under the Spaniard this season in a run of form that has sent them up to fourth in the table.

Ollie Watkins has been in great touch scoring eight goals including a 90th minute equaliser against Bournemouth last time out to rescue a point for the midlands club. Should Villa manage to take points of City, it would cement their credentials as top four contenders and even put them right in the middle of a title race.

However, Pep Guardiola’s men are ticking. A 3-3 draw against Tottenham, their third stalemate in a row, means that City fell three points behind Arsenal in the table before these midweek fixtures. An controversial refereeing decision during that match also angered Erling Haaland who will be looking to unleash his fury on City next’s opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Villa Park.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester City?

Aston Villa vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 6 December at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

Team news

Aston Villa are without injured trio Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings but Boubacar Kamara is available to return after serving a one-match ban last weekend.

Rodri and Jack Grealish have collected too many yellow cards and are both ruled out through suspension while Matheus Nunes has missed the last three games with a muscle problem and will be assessed. Kevin De Bruyne remains out with a long-term hamstring injury but John Stones could return pending a fitness check.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Zaniolo, Watkins

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Stones, Akanji; Foden, Alvarez, Nunes, Doku; Haaland

Prediction

Manchester City should have enough quality to get past Aston Villa despite underperforming in a run of recent draws. Pep Guardiola’s men will come out firing as they look to move closer to the top of the table but Villa will be tricky customers. Ollie Watkins is in fine touch and will relish the chance to perform against the Premier League champions.

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City.