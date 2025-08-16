Aston Villa vs Newcastle live: Magpies face Premier League opener without Isak as Liverpool saga rumbles on
Both teams aim to build on success of last season when they meet at Villa Park
Aston Villa play host to Newcastle United in the early kick off as the Premier League returns in full force this afternoon. Liverpool’s dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth on Friday night kicked off the season in style and today’s matches hope to build on that momentum.
Villa have lost a few of their stars from last year who have returned to the parent clubs following the end of their loans but Unai Emery still has the spine of his team in Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Martinez (though the goalkeeper misses out through suspension today.
For Newcastle, Alexander Isak is absent due to ongoing speculation over his future as the striker attempts to force a move to Liverpool whilst the transfer window is open. Instead the Magpies are boosted by new signing Anthony Elanga while Jacob Ramsey, a former Villan, is on the brink of joining the North East side.
Follow all the build-up and action from Villa Park with our live blog below:
Aston Villa vs Newcastle line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Onana, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes
Newcastle early team news
Eddie Howe has confirmed that Alexander Isak will not feature due to the ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the striker. Joe Willock has an achilles injury which will keep him out but Anthony Gordon might be ready if he can prove he’s up to match fitness.
Aston Villa early team news
Aston Villa have lost some loanees in Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford but have kept hold of some of their more favourably players in Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins.
Emiliano Martinez will miss the game due to suspension and Rogers is struggling with an ankle injury but may be fit to play. Ross Barkley and Andres Garcia are injured however and Jacob Ramsey looks set to join today’s opponents Newcastle. Evann Guessand could make his debut.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle
Two of last season’s more successful teams kick off their Premier League campaigns with a clash at Villa Park as Aston Villa host Newcastle United in Saturday’s early kick off.
Unai Emery’s team finished sixth last season, level on points with Newcastle, but missed out on a spot in the Champions League due to the Magpies superior goal difference.
This summer Villa have been through a bit of a reset despite only making two new signings. Yasin Ozcan was signed and sent out on loan but Evann Guessand offers more depth as a centre forward after the club lost the services of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio following the end of their loan deals. Jacob Ramsey is also on the brink of a move to Newcastle though won’t face Villa today.
For Newcastle, they’ve had a transfer window to forget having missed out on key targets to Premier League rivals and being engulfed in the ongoing Alexander Isak saga. Eddie Howe has managed to bring in Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw and a positive result against Villa will go some way to quieting the noise happening off the pitch.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Aston Villa take on Newcastle in the opening match of the day.
The game takes place at Villa Park and kicks off in just over an hours time so let’s get stuck into all the latest build up...
