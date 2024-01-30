Jump to content

Is Aston Villa vs Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 30 January 2024 07:32
Comments
Aston Villa and Newcastle meet in the Premier League

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa could climb to second in the Premier League as they host Newcastle.

After such a bright first half of the season, Unai Emery’s side will be looking to regain momentum after stumbling out of the festive period.

They remain well placed, though, as they seek to emulate Newcastle’s achievement last season and record at least a top-four finish.

The visitors, meanwhile, are in desperate need of a win, with two cup wins offering respite in a run of four successive league defeats.

When is Aston Villa vs Newcastle?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday 30 January at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Jacob Ramsey is back in training after a hamstring injury, though may again miss out for Aston Villa. Jhon Duran, Emiliano Buendia, Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings are among Unai Emery’s longer-term absentees.

Miguel Almiron, who is being linked with a move away from Newcastle, missed the FA Cup win at Fulham due to illness. He may be back amongst things here, but Eddie Howe suggested that Kieran Trippier has a groin “grumble” that may need monitoring, to add to a still large list of injury worries.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Odds

Aston Villa win 10/11

Draw 3/1

Newcastle win 13/5

Prediction

A draw. Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle.

