Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park, with the two teams fighting at very different ends of the Premier League table. Villa sit fourth and are still pushing for a Champions League place, despite some uneven recent form, while Forest find themselves in a relegation battle - though beating West Ham last time out eases some of those fears.

