Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Villa Park
Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park, with the two teams fighting at very different ends of the Premier League table. Villa sit fourth and are still pushing for a Champions League place, despite some uneven recent form, while Forest find themselves in a relegation battle - though beating West Ham last time out eases some of those fears.
Nottingham Forest may have sprung a surprise by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at the City Ground three months ago, but they have not overcome their fellow European Cup winners at Villa Park since 1994. Forest have just two Premier League away wins to their name all season, but last week's 2-0 home win over West Ham leaves them 16th in the standings, four points above Luton Town and the relegation zone.
In a reversal of their fortunes from earlier this season, Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Fulham last week made it five games without defeat on the road for Unai Emery's men, who have recently begun to falter at home: Villa approach today's clash in Birmingham having lost their last three home matches across all competitions. After an Ollie Watkins brace guided them to victory at Craven Cottage, the Lions sit fourth in the Premier League table, with a two-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur in the fight for Champions League qualification. Yesterday, they were drawn against fallen giants Ajax in the Europa Conference League's last 16.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park!
