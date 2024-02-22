Saturday's Premier League predictions: 25/1 accumulator tips, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Premier League fixtures & odds February 24th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Brighton BRI 5/6 3/1 33/10 Everton EVE February 24th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Crystal Palace CRY 1/1 5/2 13/4 Burnley BUR February 24th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Aston Villa AVL 4/7 7/2 19/4 Nottingham NFO February 24th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Man Utd MUN 4/7 7/2 19/4 Fulham FUL February 24th | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Bournemouth BOU 13/2 17/4 2/5 Man City MCI February 24th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Arsenal ARS 4/11 22/5 15/2 Newcastle NEW

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest predictions Aston Villa got a much-needed win at Fulham to keep alive their Champions League qualifying aspirations and another victory here would shake up the once again with closest rivals Tottenham not in action. But Nottingham Forest come into this meeting off the back of a strong showing against West Ham and beat Villa 2-0 in the reverse fixture. Villa’s cause isn't helped by a defensive injury crisis with three centre-backs currently out of action. Defensive shield Boubacar Kamara is also on the sidelines and the Villans, who have shipped two or more goals in each of their last four home games, look a little vulnerable.

Taiwo Awoniyi could be the man best placed to take advantage of Villa’s softened centre having bagged his sixth of the season against the Hammers last time out. The Nigerian striker bullied West Ham and has had at least two shots on target in four of his last five appearances for Forest. His price to score at any time on stands out as a result. Premier League Tip 1: Taiwo Awoniyi to score any time – 9/4 with BoyleSports

Brighton vs Everton predictions Everton’s best result of the 2022/23 season came at Brighton, where they pulled off a stunning 5-1 victory over the Seagulls. The Toffees hadn’t won in 13 away games before that success, and they return to the Amex Stadium winless in eight home or away after Monday’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. There’s a lack of confidence in the play of Sean Dyche’s side right now, particularly going forward, and they head to the south coast having scored once across their last five away games in all competitions. Brighton’s attack has tended to blow hot and cold at times this season and they have had issues breaking down teams at home that sit deep, with the likes of Wolves, Fulham and Sheffield United taking a point from the Amex.

But Roberto De Zerbi’s side were very much on point going forward last week though when winning 5-0 at Sheffield United, while they stuck four past Crystal Palace in their last home game. A fit Kaoru Mitoma elevates Brighton’s frontline, while Simon Adingra has become increasingly important to the Seagulls. Everton won’t roll over like Palace and Sheffield United did, but Brighton’s restocked attack should have enough tools to prise them open and get the win. Premier League Tip 2: Brighton to win & under 3.5 goals – 15/8 with Betway

