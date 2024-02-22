Saturday's Premier League predictions: 25/1 accumulator tips, betting odds & free bets

Premier League predictions
- Taiwo Awoniyi to score any time vs Aston Villa – 9/4 with BoyleSports
- Brighton to win & under 3.5 goals vs Everton – 15/8 with Betway
- Both teams to score in Crystal Palace vs Burnley – 19/20 with bet365
- Over 2.5 goals in Man Utd vs Fulham – 11/20 with BetGoodwin
- The fourfold pays over 25/1 with BoyleSports
The Premier League fixture list may be slimmed down this weekend due to the EFL Cup final but there are still plenty of betting options to look at when studying the remaining matches on accumulator betting sites.
Most of the action takes place on Saturday with six games in total, including four 3pm kick-offs, while Manchester City and Arsenal take to the stage against Bournemouth and Newcastle later in the day.
Previews of those games involving the title challengers and an in-depth look at Manchester United against Fulham can be found on our football betting tips page. Here, we are concentrating on the 3pm matches for our Saturday accumulator, which pays out at over 25/1 with BoyleSports.
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest predictions
Aston Villa got a much-needed win at Fulham to keep alive their Champions League qualifying aspirations and another victory here would shake up the top four odds once again with closest rivals Tottenham not in action.
But Nottingham Forest come into this meeting off the back of a strong showing against West Ham and beat Villa 2-0 in the reverse fixture.
Villa’s cause isn't helped by a defensive injury crisis with three centre-backs currently out of action. Defensive shield Boubacar Kamara is also on the sidelines and the Villans, who have shipped two or more goals in each of their last four home games, look a little vulnerable.
Taiwo Awoniyi could be the man best placed to take advantage of Villa’s softened centre having bagged his sixth of the season against the Hammers last time out.
The Nigerian striker bullied West Ham and has had at least two shots on target in four of his last five appearances for Forest. His price to score at any time on gambling sites stands out as a result.
Premier League Tip 1: Taiwo Awoniyi to score any time – 9/4 with BoyleSports
Brighton vs Everton predictions
Everton’s best result of the 2022/23 season came at Brighton, where they pulled off a stunning 5-1 victory over the Seagulls.
The Toffees hadn’t won in 13 away games before that success, and they return to the Amex Stadium winless in eight home or away after Monday’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
There’s a lack of confidence in the play of Sean Dyche’s side right now, particularly going forward, and they head to the south coast having scored once across their last five away games in all competitions.
Brighton’s attack has tended to blow hot and cold at times this season and they have had issues breaking down teams at home that sit deep, with the likes of Wolves, Fulham and Sheffield United taking a point from the Amex.
But Roberto De Zerbi’s side were very much on point going forward last week though when winning 5-0 at Sheffield United, while they stuck four past Crystal Palace in their last home game.
A fit Kaoru Mitoma elevates Brighton’s frontline, while Simon Adingra has become increasingly important to the Seagulls.
Everton won’t roll over like Palace and Sheffield United did, but Brighton’s restocked attack should have enough tools to prise them open and get the win.
Premier League Tip 2: Brighton to win & under 3.5 goals – 15/8 with Betway
Crystal Palace vs Burnley predictions
Oliver Glasner takes charge of Crystal Palace for the first time in a crunch game against relegation rivals Burnley, but betting sites aren’t confident on his chances of getting off to a winning start.
The Eagles are even-money in the Premier League odds to beat the Clarets, which seems tempting until you remember only one of the last 15 Palace managers have won their first game, while Glasner won't have his star duo, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.
