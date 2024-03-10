(EPA)

Aston Villa host to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon in the Premier League early kick off in what should be an interesting encounter between two teams in solid form.

Unai Emery’s Villa come into the match sitting fourth in the table, one spot and five points ahead of Spurs though the north London side have a game in hand. Villa have won three of their last four league games convincingly and even held Ajax to a goalless draw away from home in the Europa Conference League last time out. They are a team full of confidence with an able goalscorer in Ollie Watkins who should prove a threat to the visitors this afternoon.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will do all they can to upset Villa’s flow. Ange Postecoglou has an almost full squad to choose from with his key personnel – the likes of James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Micky van de Ven – all back ahead absences through injury. Spurs left it late against Crystal Palace in their previous outing but will be hoping for a more well-rounded performance when they take to the field at Villa Park.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here: