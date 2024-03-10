Aston Villa vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Unai Emery’s Villa take on Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs in a clash for fourth
Aston Villa host to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon in the Premier League early kick off in what should be an interesting encounter between two teams in solid form.
Unai Emery’s Villa come into the match sitting fourth in the table, one spot and five points ahead of Spurs though the north London side have a game in hand. Villa have won three of their last four league games convincingly and even held Ajax to a goalless draw away from home in the Europa Conference League last time out. They are a team full of confidence with an able goalscorer in Ollie Watkins who should prove a threat to the visitors this afternoon.
Tottenham, meanwhile, will do all they can to upset Villa’s flow. Ange Postecoglou has an almost full squad to choose from with his key personnel – the likes of James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Micky van de Ven – all back ahead absences through injury. Spurs left it late against Crystal Palace in their previous outing but will be hoping for a more well-rounded performance when they take to the field at Villa Park.
Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:
Ange Postecoglou not out for revenge as Spurs prepare for Villa clash
Ange Postecoglou will not entertain talk of revenge when Tottenham visit Aston Villa on Sunday.
Spurs travel to Villa Park for what will be a crucial match in the battle for Champions League qualification with the hosts currently occupying fourth spot in the Premier League.
Villa have also won the last three meetings with Tottenham, but the narrative of revenge surrounds an incident from the previous clash on November 25.
Ange Postecoglou not out for revenge as Spurs prepare for Villa clash
There was needle between the teams in November after Matty Cash injured Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham predicted line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Tielemans, Watkins
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son
Aston Villa vs Tottenham early team news
Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is a doubt and will be assessed after missing their Europa Conference League game against Ajax on Thursday over a foot issue. Pau Torres and John McGinn are available while Clement Lenglet could face his former club.
Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Boubacar Kamara remain sidelined.
Tottenham are boosted by the return of Pedro Porro who missed the last two matches through injury. Richarlison (knee), Fraser Forster (foot fracture), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Manor Solomon remain out.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham
The match takes place at Villa Park and will kick off at 1:00pm GMT on Sunday 10 March.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 12pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Aston Villa host Tottenham in one of Sunday’s early kick offs.
This match promises to be a fascinating clash with both teams heading into the game in good form and challenging to finish inside the top four.
In Ollie Watkins, Villa have a striker with an eye for goal but Spurs’ creative playmaker, James Maddison, is back on reaching his best levels for the London club.
We’ll have all the team news, updates and match action throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 1pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies