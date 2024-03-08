Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Aston Villa vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Aston Villa host Tottenham in a crucial showdown in the battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League
Last Updated: 8th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Aston Villa vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Aston Villa vs Tottenham predictions

The battle for fourth place heats up in the Premier League on Sunday when Aston Villa host Tottenham at Villa Park (1pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Unai Emery’s men hold a five-point lead over Tottenham in the final Champions League spot and are favoured to finish ahead of their rivals in the top four odds, although Spurs do have a game in hand.

Since losing to Manchester United at home, Villa have reeled off three wins on the bounce in the Premier League, including a 3-2 triumph over Luton last time out that was more dramatic than it should have been after storming into a 2-0 lead.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham odds
Best Odds
March 10th | 1:00pm
% Chance
Aston Villa Aston Villa
42.11%
11/8
13/10
11/8
27/20
11/8
5/4
Draw
25.00%
17/6
17/6
14/5
3/1
3/1
14/5
Tottenham Tottenham
37.04%
13/8
8/5
17/10
17/10
8/5
17/10
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
52.36%
5/6
--
5/6
10/11
Under 3.5
51.28%
--
10/11
--
20/21
10/11
Aston Villa 0 Aston Villa 0
54.35%
--
3/4
--
7/9
5/6
--
Tottenham 0 Tottenham 0
47.85%
--
20/21
--
21/20
16/15
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Aston Villa Aston Villa
11/8 Spreadex
11/8 Betway
11/8 Bet365
27/20 Unibet
13/10 BetVictor
5/4 BoyleSports
Draw
3/1 Unibet
3/1 Unibet
3/1 Bet365
17/6 Spreadex
17/6 BetVictor
14/5 Betway
14/5 BoyleSports
Tottenham Tottenham
17/10 Betway
17/10 Betway
17/10 Unibet
17/10 BoyleSports
13/8 Spreadex
8/5 BetVictor
8/5 Bet365
Over 3.5
10/11 Bet365
10/11 Bet365
5/6 BetVictor
5/6 Unibet
Under 3.5
20/21 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
20/21 Unibet
10/11 Bet365
10/11 BetVictor
Aston Villa 0 Aston Villa 0
5/6 Bet365
5/6 Bet365
7/9 Unibet
3/4 BetVictor
Tottenham 0 Tottenham 0
16/15 Bet365
16/15 Bet365
21/20 Unibet
20/21 BetVictor
Spurs too had a touch of drama about their most recent win. They trailed Crystal Palace with 13 minutes remaining, but Timo Werner, Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min found the net to secure the victory for the hosts.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have won only one of their last six away games in the Premier League, which will be a cause for concern. Football betting sites have noted their issues as Villa are favourites at odds of 7/5 with Spurs at an underdog price of 13/8.

Villa vs Spurs prediction: Villa to take control of race for fourth

Villa are not entirely out of the Premier League title race and the match between Liverpool and Manchester City could bring the Midlands outfit back into the picture. After a wobble over Christmas and January, Villa have found their form once more to string together three wins on the bounce. 

However, the manner of their last two wins will have Emery fearing over his side’s complacency. They held 3-0 and 2-0 leads against Nottingham Forest and Luton respectively. 

They allowed Forest to close within a goal before putting the game away, but the Hatters levelled the scores before Lucas Digne scored a late winner.

Premier League Top 4 odds
Best Odds
Arsenal
98.52%
1/400
1/200
1/100
1/66
1/100
Liverpool
98.52%
1/200
1/66
Man City
98.52%
Aston Villa
54.56%
4/6
4/5
4/5
4/5
5/6
Tottenham
45.45%
11/10
10/11
11/10
10/11
6/5
Teams Best Odds
Arsenal
1/66 Bet365
1/66 Bet365
1/100 Unibet
1/100 BoyleSports
1/200 BetVictor
1/400 Spreadex
Liverpool
1/66 BetVictor
1/66 BetVictor
1/100 BoyleSports
1/200 Bet365
1/200 Spreadex
Man City
1/66 Bet365
1/66 Bet365
1/66 BetVictor
1/160 BoyleSports
Aston Villa
5/6 BoyleSports
5/6 BoyleSports
4/5 Unibet
4/5 Bet365
4/5 BetVictor
4/6 Spreadex
Tottenham
6/5 BoyleSports
6/5 BoyleSports
11/10 Unibet
11/10 Spreadex
10/11 BetVictor
10/11 Bet365
Finding a clinical edge could be crucial against a Spurs side that have shown powers of recovery, coming from behind in their last three Premier League wins. 

However, Postecoglou’s men have struggled on the road, only beating Nottingham Forest since October. Villa have a potential weakness to exploit, even if Villa Park is not quite the fortress it was before suffering a three-game losing streak.

On paper it seems to be an even match-up and two sides will fancy their chances of securing the three points. Both teams have scored in the last five Premier League games at Villa Park, totalling 18 goals. 

Villa’s home record gives them the edge, but Spurs could cause more than a few issues.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tip 1: Aston Villa to win and BTTS – 12/5 William Hill

Watkins on the goal trail

Ollie Watkins has been in outstanding form throughout the campaign, but has taken his game to the next level in the last three league games. 

The 28-year-old has scored five in his last three, notching vital goals to deliver the victories over Fulham, Forest and Luton. Without his efforts, Villa would certainly not be challenging for a place in the Champions League next season. 

Watkins alone has kept them ahead of Spurs in the hunt for fourth place and will be the dangerman for the visitors, having already scored against them earlier in the campaign in Villa’s 2-1 triumph at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
81.83%
2/9
1/5
--
Mohamed Salah
12.50%
6/1
7/1
--
Ollie Watkins
12.50%
6/1
7/1
--
Heung-Min Son
4.76%
12/1
20/1
--
Dominic Solanke
4.76%
12/1
20/1
--
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
2/9 BetVictor
2/9 BetVictor
1/5 Unibet
Mohamed Salah
7/1 Unibet
7/1 Unibet
6/1 BetVictor
Ollie Watkins
7/1 Unibet
7/1 Unibet
6/1 BetVictor
Heung-Min Son
20/1 Unibet
20/1 Unibet
12/1 BetVictor
Dominic Solanke
20/1 Unibet
20/1 Unibet
12/1 BetVictor
Spurs have had a tough time keeping goals out, especially on their travels. They’ve kept one clean sheet in their last seven, and have conceded two or more in five of those games. There will be opportunities for Watkins to capitalise in the final third against a leaky Tottenham defence.

Betting sites offer an 11/8 price for Watkins to score any time, but the forward has scored the opening goal in his last three league games. We like the 5/1 odds with BoyleSports for Watkins to strike first again on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tip 2: Ollie Watkins first goalscorer – 5/1 BoyleSports

Villa vs Tottenham tip: Romero to end his drought

Romero has done well to clean up his disciplinary record under Postecoglou in his third season at Tottenham. 

The Argentine collected nine cautions and a red card in the last campaign, and although he has been dismissed once this term, his yellow card count has declined to only four bookings in 21 appearances. 

He’s gone eight Premier League matches without picking up a yellow card and has only committed four fouls during that period.

Premier League Winner odds
Best Odds
Man City
52.38%
5/6
10/11
10/11
Liverpool
30.77%
9/4
9/4
9/4
Arsenal
22.22%
3/1
3/1
3/1
Aston Villa
0.50%
125/1
150/1
150/1
Tottenham
0.20%
250/1
200/1
200/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
10/11 Spreadex
10/11 Spreadex
10/11 Betway
10/11 Unibet
10/11 BoyleSports
10/11 Bet365
5/6 BetVictor
Liverpool
9/4 Unibet
9/4 Unibet
9/4 Bet365
9/4 BetVictor
9/4 Betway
21/10 Spreadex
2/1 BoyleSports
Arsenal
7/2 BoyleSports
7/2 BoyleSports
7/2 Betway
16/5 Spreadex
3/1 BetVictor
3/1 Unibet
3/1