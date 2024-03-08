Aston Villa vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Spurs too had a touch of drama about their most recent win. They trailed Crystal Palace with 13 minutes remaining, but Timo Werner, Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min found the net to secure the victory for the hosts. Ange Postecoglou’s men have won only one of their last six away games in the Premier League, which will be a cause for concern. have noted their issues as Villa are favourites at odds of 7/5 with Spurs at an underdog price of 13/8.

Villa vs Spurs prediction: Villa to take control of race for fourth Villa are not entirely out of the Premier League title race and the match between Liverpool and Manchester City could bring the Midlands outfit back into the picture. After a wobble over Christmas and January, Villa have found their form once more to string together three wins on the bounce. However, the manner of their last two wins will have Emery fearing over his side’s complacency. They held 3-0 and 2-0 leads against Nottingham Forest and Luton respectively. They allowed Forest to close within a goal before putting the game away, but the Hatters levelled the scores before Lucas Digne scored a late winner.

Finding a clinical edge could be crucial against a Spurs side that have shown powers of recovery, coming from behind in their last three Premier League wins. However, Postecoglou’s men have struggled on the road, only beating Nottingham Forest since October. Villa have a potential weakness to exploit, even if Villa Park is not quite the fortress it was before suffering a three-game losing streak. On paper it seems to be an even match-up and two sides will fancy their chances of securing the three points. Both teams have scored in the last five Premier League games at Villa Park, totalling 18 goals. Villa’s home record gives them the edge, but Spurs could cause more than a few issues. Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tip 1: Aston Villa to win and BTTS – 12/5 William Hill

Watkins on the goal trail Ollie Watkins has been in outstanding form throughout the campaign, but has taken his game to the next level in the last three league games. The 28-year-old has scored five in his last three, notching vital goals to deliver the victories over Fulham, Forest and Luton. Without his efforts, Villa would certainly not be challenging for a place in the Champions League next season. Watkins alone has kept them ahead of Spurs in the hunt for fourth place and will be the dangerman for the visitors, having already scored against them earlier in the campaign in Villa’s 2-1 triumph at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have had a tough time keeping goals out, especially on their travels. They’ve kept one clean sheet in their last seven, and have conceded two or more in five of those games. There will be opportunities for Watkins to capitalise in the final third against a leaky Tottenham defence. offer an 11/8 price for Watkins to score any time, but the forward has scored the opening goal in his last three league games. We like the 5/1 odds with for Watkins to strike first again on Sunday. Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tip 2: Ollie Watkins first goalscorer – 5/1 BoyleSports

