Aston Villa play host to Tottenham Hotspur in an intriguing Premier League encounter that, on days not featuring a top-of-the-table showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City, would have the makings of a headline event.

A dream start to the season for Unai Emery’s Villa sent them into the top four and, for a few weeks at least, had them thinking about a possible title challenge. Realism soon took hold and the aim is now a Champions League berth for next season something form and confidence says they can achieve. They come into this match sitting fourth in the table with a five point lead over Spurs who have a game in hand.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will do all they can to upset Villa’s flow. After a period beset by injuries Ange Postecoglou has his main threats back on the pitch with James Maddison, Son Heung-Min and Timo Werner all lining up in Spurs’ 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know plus odds and tips for the game:

When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham?

The match takes place at Villa Park and will kick off at 1:00pm GMT on Sunday 10 March.

How can I watch it?

Aston Villa vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 12pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is a doubt and will be assessed after missing their Europa Conference League game against Ajax on Thursday over a foot issue. Pau Torres and John McGinn are available while Clement Lenglet could face his former club.

Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Boubacar Kamara remain sidelined.

Tottenham are boosted by the return of Pedro Porro who missed the last two matches through injury. Richarlison (knee), Fraser Forster (foot fracture), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Manor Solomon remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Tielemans, Watkins

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son

Odds

Aston Villa: 13/10

Draw: 21/10

Tottenham: 7/5

Prediction

Aston Villa 2-2 Tottenham