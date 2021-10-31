West Ham United take on Aston Villa at Villa Park today in a good test of their credentials to finish inside the top four of the Premier League and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Hammers are flying high, having dumped out Carabao Cup holders Manchester City on penalties midweek, and with their league form equally impressive, this season’s form has left David Moyes delighted to be looking up the table now after initially fighting off relegation.

“There’s plenty of excitement around but we’ve had the feelgood factor for over 12 months now. Relegation had been hanging over West Ham for a couple of years but we’re feeling much better than that now,” Moyes said. “We’re feeling like a side that can be competitive in the league and hopefully the Cup competitions as well.”

Villa will be desperate to snap a three-game losing streak here, with a recent loss at Arsenal especially disappointing, which makes this fixture especially intriguing.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 31 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Emiliano Martinez will be available, despite an emergency family trip to Buenos Aires to see his father in hospital.

Smith also revealed a trio of players ruled out for the game: “Morgan Sanson and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are both off ill and Trezeguet is still coming back from injury.”

While Bailey may not start as Villa manage his workload, Smith added: “We’re having to manage him carefully. He came here with no pre-season and an injury from playing international football. He got injured in the Everton game and we had to wrap him up in cotton wool, so to speak. He got a good 45 minutes against Arsenal and he needed that. He was blowing, but he’s had a good week’s training. We’ll assess tomorrow whether he’s ready to start or not.”

Bertrand Traore (thigh) and Keinan Davis (knee) are back in contention.

Moyes will likely have Vladimir Coufal (groin) available once more, while Ryan Fredericks is nearing a return from injury too.

The Scot said: “Vladimír Coufal, who had been out previously, got some minutes [in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester City on Wednesday]. Ryan Fredericks is making progress after having a couple of injuries.

Alex Král is back in training after isolating due to testing positive for Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Ings, Watkins

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Odds

Aston Villa: 9/5

Draw: 5/2

West Ham: 29/20

Prediction

The Hammers are playing with so much confidence right now and they pose a real threat with pace on the break and physicality at set-pieces, two ingredients to cause problems on the road. We’ll lean towards an away win here. 1-3.