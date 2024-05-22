Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bayer Leverkusen are bidding to continue a remarkable unbeaten season as they target a second trophy in the Europa League final against Atalanta.

Xabi Alonso’s side secured their first Bundesliga title without losing a game and now have only this fixture and the German cup final to negotiate to complete a full campaign undefeated.

Their opponents have hit a run of rich form, though, recovering quickly from their Coppa Italia final defeat to Juventus to stretch their Serie A winning run to six matches.

Atalanta overcame Marseille to reach this decider, while their German foes came through a semi-final against Roma.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen?

The Europa League final is due to kick off at 8pm BST at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A livestream will be available via discovery+, with both this fixture and the Champions League final being made available to non-subscribers.

Team news

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon has confirmed that he will miss the final due to the knee injury he suffered in the Coppa Italia defeat to Juventus. Sead Kolasinac has been absent with a thigh issue of late.

Florian Wirtz has been managed carefully by Alonso over the last few weeks amidst a busy schedule but should be fit to start for Bayer Leverkusen.

Predicted line-ups

Atalanta XI: Musso; Toloi, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Scamacca.

Bayer Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Adil, Wirtz; Boniface.

Odds

Atalanta win 16/5

Draw 27/10

Bayer Leverkusen win 4/5

Prediction

Atalanta 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

