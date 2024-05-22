✕ Close Leverkusen 'players are ready' - Alonso 'confident' of Europa League glory

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Atalanta face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final with the teams set to clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight.

Leverkusen are hoping to keep their incredible unbeaten season going as they target a second trophy of the year having comfortably sown up the Bundesliga. Xabi Alonso’s men have just two matches, including this one, left in the season and could complete a full campaign without defeat. Their other fixture is the German Cup final which means they are also on course for a potential treble.

However, Atalanta are in a decent run of form going unbeaten in each of their four matches since a 1-0 loss to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final. They have won their last six Serie A games and cruised past Marseille 4-1 on aggregate in the Europa League semi-finals. Italy’s strong performance in this year’s European competitions also means Atalanta, who are fifth in their domestic league, have already secured a place in next year’s Champions League so they are under no added pressure to triumph tonight.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: