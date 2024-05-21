Asylum seekers moved on from makeshift camp at Dublin's Grand Canal

Tents which have been pitched by asylum seekers along a stretch of the Grand Canal in Dublin have been removed.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said around 89 males who had been sleeping there are to be housed in various centres after being moved on Tuesday 21 May.

He also said that those sleeping in the area were not moved because of a high-profile football match.

The Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen is to be held at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mr Ryan said the asylum seekers were moved as accommodation became available and not because of the sporting spectacle.