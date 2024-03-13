Atletico Madrid v Inter LIVE: Latest Champions League updates

✕ Close Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal fans for clinching Porto victory: 'They brought their brains'

Inter Milan will look to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they try to convert their first-leg advantage against Atletico Madrid

Last year’s runners-up have been in formidable form in 2024, winning all 13 games including a 1-0 home win in the first leg against their Spanish opposition. Atletico, meanwhile, have been sluggish of late, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions, including a disappointing 2-0 away defeat against relegation-threatened Cadiz.

The winners will join an impressive list of teams in the quarter-finals, including defending champions Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. Arsenal and Barcelona also booked their place in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, while the final spot will be taken by either Borussia Dortmund or PSV Eindhoven. Follow all the build-up and match action below plus get all the latest match odds and tips here.