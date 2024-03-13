Atletico Madrid v Inter LIVE: Latest Champions League updates

Atletico Madrid v Inter LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Can Inter hold off Atletico Madrid on away soil to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals?
Inter Milan will look to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they try to convert their first-leg advantage against Atletico Madrid
Last year’s runners-up have been in formidable form in 2024, winning all 13 games including a 1-0 home win in the first leg against their Spanish opposition. Atletico, meanwhile, have been sluggish of late, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions, including a disappointing 2-0 away defeat against relegation-threatened Cadiz.
The winners will join an impressive list of teams in the quarter-finals, including defending champions Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. Arsenal and Barcelona also booked their place in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, while the final spot will be taken by either Borussia Dortmund or PSV Eindhoven. Follow all the build-up and match action below plus get all the latest match odds and tips here.
Last time out: On as a half-time substitute, Marko Arnautovic scored the winner to earn Inter a narrow first-leg win against Atletico Madrid. After Lautaro Martinez’s shot was saved by Jan Oblak, Arnautovic turned into the empty net. Atletico were limited to few chances and Alvaro Morata’s late header was as close as they would come.
Odds
Atletico: 9/5
Draw: 12/5
Inter: 29/20
Prediction
Inter to continue their imperious start to the calendar year and move into the quarter-finals. Atletico 1-2 Inter.
Predicted line-ups
Atletico: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Saul, De Paul, Koke; Depay, Morata
Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.
What is the team news?
Atletico will be hopeful that Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez will be fit enough to play a part in the second leg after their recent injury troubles, but Diego Simeone will certainly be without Thomas Lemar, Cezar Azpilicueta and Vitolo who all remain sidelined with longer-term injuries.
Inter, meanwhile, will be without first-leg goalscorer Marko Anautovic after the Austrian picked up a muscle injury on the weekend. Wing-back Carlos Augusto is also a doubt but Simone Inzhaghi’s side will be boosted by the return of Hakan Calhanoglu after the Turkish midfielder made his return against Bologna at the weekend.
When is Atletico v Inter?
Atletico Madrid v Inter will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 13 March at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.
How can I watch it?
The tie will be shown live on TNT Sports, while customers can stream the match live on Discovery +.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Champions League last-16 second-leg clash between Atletico and Inter from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.
Diego Simeone’s side will look to produce a second-leg comeback having lost the first leg 1-0 in Milan but they face a tough ask up against the Serie A leaders who have won all 13 games this year and are aiming to reach the Champions League final for a second successive season.
Stay tuned right here for all the build-up, team news and match updates.
