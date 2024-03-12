Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Inter are playing outstanding football, winning their last 13 in all competitions. They’ve taken charge of the Serie A title race, building a 16-point lead over rivals Milan at the summit. But, the Nerazzurri will be determined to go one better in the Champions League after losing to Manchester City in the final last season. Atletico stand in their way of reaching the last eight. Diego Simeone’s men have been in poor form of late, winning only one of their last five matches in all competitions. Although the Spanish outfit are at home, the don't rate their chances highly of beating Inter and remaining in the tournament.

Inter to advance to last eight The Nerazzurri are a well oiled machine under Inzaghi. They’re unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions and already have one hand on the Scudetto in Serie A, putting forward another impressive performance with a 1-0 win on the road against Bologna last time out. Thiago Motta’s side tested Inter, who were forced to sit back and absorb pressure with only 40 per cent possession. But, the visitors were solid at the back and clinical in the final third as Yann Bisseck scored the only goal of the game. The win over a good Bologna side was made more impressive by the absence of Lautaro Martinez, who was rested, and the Argentine is now primed and ready to take on Atletico. Whereas Inter are firing on all cylinders, Simeone’s side are struggling. They slipped to a 2-0 defeat to 18th-placed Cadiz last time out.

Although Atletico have been putrid on the road, Los Rojiblancos have lost only one of 20 matches at the Metropolitano this term - a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey. Antoine Griezmann has missed every match since the first leg after sustaining an ankle injury at San Siro. Without him, Atletico have sorely lacked a cutting edge in the final third. Even if he is passed fit, who knows how effective he will be against an Inter defence that has conceded just four goals in their last 10 games. Inter will look to use their defensive strength to nullify the Atletico attack, knowing a draw will suffice to see them through. But, there will be opportunities on the counter and looking at , we like the price of 31/20 with 10Bet for an Inter win. Atletico vs Inter Tip 1: Inter to win – 31/20 10Bet