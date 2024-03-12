Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Atletico need to rally from a one-goal deficit in their last 16 Champions League clash against Inter on Wednesday
Last Updated: 12th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Atletico vs Inter predictions

Inter Milan take a 1-0 advantage into the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1). 

Marko Arnautovic scored the only goal of the game at San Siro to edge Simone Inzaghi’s men into a narrow lead in the tie. 

Football betting sites favour Inter to win on the night at the Metropolitano and advance to the quarter-finals of the competition for the second year in a row.

Atletico vs Inter odds
Best Odds
March 13th | 8:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Atletico Atletico
33.33%
19/10
9/5
15/8
15/8
39/20
19/10
2/1
Draw
30.30%
11/5
11/5
11/5
11/5
23/10
11/5
23/10
Inter Inter
38.46%
31/20
11/8
6/4
7/5
8/5
6/4
7/5
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
48.78%
1/1
1/1
--
10/11
--
21/20
21/20
Under 2.5
55.56%
4/5
3/4
--
4/5
--
7/10
3/4
Atletico 0 Atletico 0
49.50%
--
--
--
--
Evens
--
--
Atletico 0 Atletico 0
50.76%
--
32/33
--
--
--
--
--
Inter 0 Inter 0
55.25%
--
--
--
--
4/5
--
--
Inter 0 Inter 0
58.14%
--
8/11
--
--
--
--
--
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Atletico Atletico
Inter are playing outstanding football, winning their last 13 in all competitions. 

They’ve taken charge of the Serie A title race, building a 16-point lead over rivals Milan at the summit. But, the Nerazzurri will be determined to go one better in the Champions League after losing to Manchester City in the final last season

Atletico stand in their way of reaching the last eight. Diego Simeone’s men have been in poor form of late, winning only one of their last five matches in all competitions.  

Although the Spanish outfit are at home, the Champions League odds don't rate their chances highly of beating Inter and remaining in the tournament. 

BzeeBet Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

Inter to advance to last eight 

The Nerazzurri are a well oiled machine under Inzaghi. They’re unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions and already have one hand on the Scudetto in Serie A, putting forward another impressive performance with a 1-0 win on the road against Bologna last time out.  

Thiago Motta’s side tested Inter, who were forced to sit back and absorb pressure with only 40 per cent possession. But, the visitors were solid at the back and clinical in the final third as Yann Bisseck scored the only goal of the game.  

The win over a good Bologna side was made more impressive by the absence of Lautaro Martinez, who was rested, and the Argentine is now primed and ready to take on Atletico. 

Whereas Inter are firing on all cylinders, Simeone’s side are struggling. They slipped to a 2-0 defeat to 18th-placed Cadiz last time out.

Champions League Winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Man City
34.72%
31/20
--
15/8
7/4
33/20
6/4
13/8
Real Madrid
16.67%
9/2
--
5/1
9/2
9/2
7/2
9/2
B. Munich
13.33%
6/1
--
13/2
6/1
6/1
13/2
6/1
Arsenal
13.33%
6/1
--
13/2
13/2
6/1
13/2
6/1
Inter
10.00%
9/1
--
9/1
8/1
9/1
9/1
9/1
Although Atletico have been putrid on the road, Los Rojiblancos have lost only one of 20 matches at the Metropolitano this term - a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey. 

Antoine Griezmann has missed every match since the first leg after sustaining an ankle injury at San Siro. 

Without him, Atletico have sorely lacked a cutting edge in the final third. Even if he is passed fit, who knows how effective he will be against an Inter defence that has conceded just four goals in their last 10 games.  

Inter will look to use their defensive strength to nullify the Atletico attack, knowing a draw will suffice to see them through. But, there will be opportunities on the counter and looking at betting apps, we like the price of 31/20 with 10Bet for an Inter win.

Atletico vs Inter Tip 1: Inter to win – 31/20 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Martinez to put Atletico to the sword 

Martinez was rested at the weekend by Inzaghi in preparation for the last 16 duel in Madrid. Although the Scudetto is important for the Nerazzurri, such is the strength of their position at the top of Serie A, they were able to rest their key man for the clash with Bologna.  

The Inter captain will likely slot back into the team along with Federico Dimarco and Benjamin Pavard. Martinez created Arnautovic’s winner in the first leg and has been in excellent form in front of goal all season. 

The Argentine has scored in seven of his last 12, including a brace against Lecce and a goal in Inter’s 4-0 home win over Atalanta at the end of February.

Champions League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
42.11%
--
11/8
5/4
--
11/10
5/4
11/10
Harry Edward Kane
26.67%
--
2/1
5/2
--
11/4
5/2
11/4
Kylian Mbappe
25.00%
--
2/1
11/4
--
3/1
11/4
3/1
Alvaro Morata
4.76%
--
12/1
14/1
--
20/1
16/1
20/1
Jude Bellingham
3.85%
--
16/1
14/1
--
25/1
20/1
25/1
