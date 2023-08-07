Australia vs Denmark LIVE: Women’s World Cup team news as Sam Kerr set to return for last-16 clash
The Women’s World Cup co-hosts target a place in the last-eight against Denmark and Pernille Harder
Australia will look to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup as they host Denmark at a sold-out Olympic Stadium in Sydney.
The World Cup co-hosts survived a “do or die” clash with Canada to progress to the knockout stages in style, thrashing the Olympic champions 4-0 to finish top of Group B.
The Matildas could be boosted by the return of star striker and captain Sam Kerr, who missed all three group games due to injury but could be back for the knockout stages.
Denmark are led by Kerr’s former Chelsea team-mate Pernille Harder and reached the last-16 after finishing runner-up to England in Group B.
The early exits of Germany, the USA and Brazil have opened up the World Cup and now Australia and Denmark have an opportunity to make a claim.
Follow live updates from Australia vs Denmark in the Women’s World Cup last-16, below.
Sam Kerr remained on the bench but thankfully for Australia, they did not need her. In a must-win match, the co-hosts did much more to keep their World Cup alive: thrashing the Olympic champions Canada to reach the knockout stages and restoring belief that looked to have been lost in the shock defeat to Nigeria. With it, Group B was flipped on its head: Ireland’s draw with Nigeria means Australia advance as group winners, avoiding a potential clash with England in the last-16.
Kerr could yet return for that, but Australia finally found a way to play without their star striker and captain. It came at the perfect time with the Matildas facing elimination and a World Cup dream that was instead turning into a nightmare. Kerr was back on the bench after missing Australia’s opening two games with a calf injury, but against Canada they were instead lifted by another returning star in Mary Fowler.
How Australia reached the Women’s World Cup last-16
Australia thrash Canada to save Women’s World Cup dream from the jaws of a nightmare
Australia 4-0 Canada: Facing an early elimination, the co-hosts cruised into the last-16 with their biggest ever World Cup win
Australia are embracing “do or die” attitude at World Cup, says Caitlin Foord.
“That (Canada) game was do or die for us and this is the exact same,” Foord said. “We’ll go in with the same mindset. We’re here to go all the way and that’s another hurdle tomorrow to get through to stay on the journey that we want to be on.
“We need to bring everything that we brought to the Canada game to put us in the best spot to get the result we need to move forward.”
Australia captain Sam Kerr has returned to training and expects to make her first Women’s World Cup appearance in Monday’s last 16 tie against Denmark, with coach Tony Gustavsson set to make a late call on whether she starts, and how many minutes she can play.
Kerr, Australia’s all-time leading scorer with 63 goals, injured her left calf on the eve of their World Cup opener against Ireland and sat out all three games in the group stage.
She told Australia’s Channel Nine on Saturday that she “will play” against Denmark, and although coach Gustavsson hinted the striker will play a part, he will leave it late to decide how much she will feature at Stadium Australia.
“We had a nice moment as a team yesterday, to see her back with her boots on and touching the ball and be with the team in training,” Gustavsson said. “It was a very good feeling for her, the players and me.
“She’s a player we’ll talk about tonight to see how many minutes would be suitable, and looking at 90 minutes and potentially extra time, how to get the best out of Sam Kerr in our game plan tomorrow.”
The co-hosts face Denmark in the last-16 on Monday 7 August, with kick off at 11:30am BST.
It will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage underway from 11:00am.
Follow live updates from Australia vs Denmark in the Women’s World Cup last-16 in today’s live blog.
