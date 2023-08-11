Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Australia face France in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals as the tournament co-hosts continue their quest for home glory.

The Matildas were on the brink of an early exit in the group stages but have overcome challenges impressively to reach the quarter-finals, with Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler starring in their 2-0 victory over Denmark in the last-16.

The Matildas have now been boosted by the return of star striker and captain Sam Kerr, who faces a battle to get back into the starting line-up given how well Australia have adjusted to her absence.

France, meanwhile, cruised into their quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Morocco. Les Bleues understand the pressure that now faces Australia, after they were knocked out of their home World Cup at the quarter-final stage by the United States four years ago.

These sides have met recently, with Australia defeating France 1-0 in a warm-up game just before the start of the World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Australia vs France?

The match takes place on Saturday 12 August in Brisbane, Australia. It will kick off at 8am UK time (BST).

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting from 7:30am.

What is the team news?

After missing all three group games with a calf injury, Sam Kerr returned for Australia against Denmark as she played the final 15 minutes of the 2-0 win. The decision for head coach Tony Gustavsson is now whether to change a winning line-up and bring Kerr back into the starting XI.

Australia’s counter-attacking 4-4-2 has clicked, with Mary Fowler and Emily van Egmond working well in tandem up front and Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso providing goal threat from the wings. But Kerr remains one the best strikers in the world and will be pushing hard for a place against France.

(Getty Images)

Herve Renard is unlikely to change a winning team after France’s comfortable 4-0 win over Morocco, although Vicki Becho impressed from the bench. Kadidiatou Diani has four goals and three assists so far and has struck up a dangerous partnership with France’s record goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

How did both teams reach the quarter-finals?

Australia (Winner Group B)

1-0 vs Ireland

2-3 vs Nigeria

4-0 vs Canada

2-0 vs Denmark

France (Winner Group F)