England’s victorious squad are back in action for the first time since they beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final at the end of July, with Sarina Wiegman’s team set to face Austria in a World Cup qualifier.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is to be hosted in New Zealand and a draw in this clash will be enough for the Lionesses to ensure they’ll be there and taking part - though victory in their final game at home to Luxembourg would also do the trick.

Considering England have scored 68 and won all eight games so far, confidence will be rightly high that the European champions can get the job done this time around.

Several changes in the line-up from the final are expected - at least two are enforced by absences - and England will be keen to build on the enormous positivity generated over the summer by their success.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Austria vs England?

The qualifier kicks off at 4:30pm BST on Saturday 3 September 2022.

Where can I watch it?

England’s World Cup qualifying campaign is being shown free-to-air on ITV and STV. It can be streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Player.

Team news

Since the victorious scenes at Wembley, two key members of the squad have announced their retirement from the game: first the team’s starting centre-forward at the finals and national team record scorer, Ellen White, before veteran midfielder Jill Scott followed suit the following day. Two other members of the squad this summer are also missing, with key playmaker Fran Kirby and winning goalscorer from the final Chloe Kelly both out injured. In come Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs, while uncapped Lauren James is also called up. One final switch in the squad sees Sandy MacIver replacing Hannah Hampton as one of the three goalkeepers.

Predicted Lionesses XI

Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Toone, Hemp, Mead, Russo

Odds

tbc

Prediction

It was a narrow, single-goal margin of victory in the reverse fixture and the exact same again would be perfectly fine to send the Lionesses to the finals. Austria 0-1 England