Austria take on Turkey in the round of 16 after topping a ‘group of death’ including France and the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Ralf Rangnick’s tenure at Manchester United might not have been an overall success, but his Austria side have impressed, including a thrilling 3-2 win over the Dutch. Austria have not won a group since in the major tournaments since the 1978 World Cup, and the unorthodox 4-2-2-2 system has reaped its rewards.

Turkey’s journey to the knockout stages has not been as fluent, but they have been involved in some fiery clashes. Their 2-1 win over the Czech Republic included 18 cards shown in or after the game, a new record for any match at the Euros, while their match with Georgia saw fights in the stands before kick-off.

Follow all the live action from Austria v Turkey in the live blog below: