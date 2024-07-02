Austria v Turkey LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Ralf Rangnick’s side chase quarter-final spot at Euro 2024
Follow all the latest action from Euro 2024 as group winners Austria take on Turkey in Leipzig
Austria take on Turkey in the round of 16 after topping a ‘group of death’ including France and the Netherlands at Euro 2024.
Ralf Rangnick’s tenure at Manchester United might not have been an overall success, but his Austria side have impressed, including a thrilling 3-2 win over the Dutch. Austria have not won a group since in the major tournaments since the 1978 World Cup, and the unorthodox 4-2-2-2 system has reaped its rewards.
Turkey’s journey to the knockout stages has not been as fluent, but they have been involved in some fiery clashes. Their 2-1 win over the Czech Republic included 18 cards shown in or after the game, a new record for any match at the Euros, while their match with Georgia saw fights in the stands before kick-off.
Follow all the live action from Austria v Turkey in the live blog below:
Austria v Turkey predicted line-ups and latest odds
Here’s how we think the two teams will line-up tonight as they look to set up a quarter-final with either Romania or the Netherlands:
Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Lienhart, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic.
Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Yokuslu; Kahveci, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz.
And here you can see the latest odds for the match with Austria overwhelming favourites to win:
Austria win 4/5
Draw 2/1
Turkey win 11/4
Austria v Turkey early team news
Ralf Rangnick will be forced into an alteration with Patrick Wimmer serving a one-match suspension. Christoph Baumgartner could come into the side at the ground where he plays his club football.
Turkey, meanwhile, will be without skipper Hakan Calhanoglu and Samet Akaydin after each received a second yellow card of the tournament in their final group game. Abdulkerim Bardakci is back from his own ban, though.
How to watch Austria v Turkey
The round of 16 encounter is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 2 July at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Austria v Turkey
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage and build up to the Euro 2024 last-16 match between Austria and Turkey in Leipzig.
Austria topped a group including France and the Netherlands, while Turkey scraped through with a last-minute winner in a chaotic match against the Czech Republic.
