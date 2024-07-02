The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Austria v Turkey TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Round of 16 tie
Louise Thomas
Editor
Austria and Turkey battle for the final place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.
Ralf Rangnick’s side impressed in the group stage, topping Group D ahead of France and the Netherlands despite a narrow defeat in their opening game.
But Turkey also progress with confidence, finishing second in their group after Cenk Tosun’s stoppage-time winner against the Czech Republic.
They would be wise to forget their last meeting with Austria, with Turkey thrashed 6-1 in Wien in March.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Austria vs Turkey?
The Round of 16 encounter is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 2 July at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
Team news
Ralf Rangnick will be forced into an alteration with Patrick Wimmer serving a one-match suspension. Christoph Baumgartner could come into the side at the ground where he plays his club football.
Turkey, meanwhile, will be without skipper Hakan Calhanoglu and Samet Akaydin after each received a second yellow card of the tournament in their final group game. Abdulkerim Bardakci is back from his own ban, though.
Predicted line-ups
Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Lienhart, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic.
Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Yokuslu; Kahveci, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz.
Odds
Austria win 1/2
Turkey win 19/10
Prediction
Austria 2-1 Turkey
