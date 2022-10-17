Ballon d’Or 2022 LIVE: Karim Benzema favourite over Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah for award
Lionel Messi and Neymar have been omitted from the final shortlist, with the latest version of the award poised to be unveiled after Robert Lewandowski was beaten by Messi last year
Karim Benzema is the red-hot favourite to win the men’s 2022 Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening with last year’s winner Lionel Messi not among the nominees. The French striker comes off a fine weekend, inspiring Los Blancos to victory over Barcelona in El Clasico, and is the leading contender to win the men’s prize after also leading Real Madrid to their 14th Champions League title last season.
Poland forward Robert Lewandowski was controversially snubbed last year despite a historic year with Bayern Munich, which forced the the rules to be changed. France Football confirmed that player performances from the season and not the calendar year would be considered, while media voters would be restricted to the top 100 countries in the Fifa rankings for men and the top 50 nations from the women’s rankings.
As well as the men's award, there will be a women's award, with Barcelona star Alexia Putellas set to defend her title. The Kopa Trophy, an award for the best player under the age of 21, and the Yashin Trophy, for the men’s best goalkeeper, will also be handed out. Follow all the live updates, reaction and analysis from the most prestigious individual award in European football:
Ballon d’Or: Who is nominated for the women’s award?
- Selma Bacha (Lyon)
- Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
- Millie Bright (Chelsea)
- Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)
- Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Christiane Endler (Lyon)
- Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
- Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Catarina Macario (Lyon)
- Beth Mead (Arsenal)
- Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
- Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride, San Diego Wave)
- Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)
- Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)
- Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
- Wendie Renard (Lyon)
- Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)
- Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)
Ballon d’Or: Who are the favourites?
Karim Benzema - 1/20
Sadio Mane - 12/1
Mohamed Salah - 14/1
Kylian Mbappe - 20/1
Kevin de Bruyne - 25/1
Robert Lewandowski - 30/1
Ballon d’Or 2022: Who is nominated for the men’s award?
- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
- João Cancelo (Manchester City)
- Casemiro (Real Madrid)
- Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
- Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool)
- Fabinho (Liverpool)
- Phil Foden (Manchester City)
- Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
- Sébastien Haller (Ajax)
- Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
- Rafael Leão (Milan)
- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
- Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
- Mike Maignan (Milan)
- Sadio Mané (Liverpool)
- Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
- Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)
- Darwin Núñez (Benfica)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Manchester United)
- Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
- Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
- Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
- Dušan Vlahović (Fiorentina, Juventus)
When is the Ballon d’Or
The Ballon d’Or 2022 ceremony will take place on Monday 17 October. It will begin at 7:30pm BST at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.
How can I watch it?
The ceremony will be broadcast live on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Ballon d’Or ceremony. Karim Benzema is the red-hot favourite to win the men’s award and the French striker comes off a fine weekend, inspiring Los Blancos to victory over Barcelona in El Clasico, and is the leading contender to win the men’s prize after also leading Real Madrid to their 14th Champions League title last season.
Poland forward Robert Lewandowski was controversially snubbed last year despite a historic year with Bayern Munich, which forced the the rules to be changed. France Football confirmed that player performances from the season and not the calendar year would be considered, while media voters would be restricted to the top 100 countries in the Fifa rankings for men and the top 50 nations from the women’s rankings.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies