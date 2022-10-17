✕ Close 'Benzema's Ballon d'Or would be a bit ours too' - Ancelotti after win over Barca

Karim Benzema is the red-hot favourite to win the men’s 2022 Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening with last year’s winner Lionel Messi not among the nominees. The French striker comes off a fine weekend, inspiring Los Blancos to victory over Barcelona in El Clasico, and is the leading contender to win the men’s prize after also leading Real Madrid to their 14th Champions League title last season.

Poland forward Robert Lewandowski was controversially snubbed last year despite a historic year with Bayern Munich, which forced the the rules to be changed. France Football confirmed that player performances from the season and not the calendar year would be considered, while media voters would be restricted to the top 100 countries in the Fifa rankings for men and the top 50 nations from the women’s rankings.

As well as the men's award, there will be a women's award, with Barcelona star Alexia Putellas set to defend her title. The Kopa Trophy, an award for the best player under the age of 21, and the Yashin Trophy, for the men’s best goalkeeper, will also be handed out. Follow all the live updates, reaction and analysis from the most prestigious individual award in European football: