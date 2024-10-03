When is the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony? Date, time and full list of nominees

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony is fast-approaching, with the best in men’s and women’s football descending on the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris for a night of awards and celebration.

Considered the most prestigious awards showcase in the industry, this is a night for legends to be born, joining the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the pantheon of greatness.

Two new awards will be introduced this year, with Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Coach of the Year joining a full slate that is headlined by the Ballon d’Or and Ballon d’Or Feminin being handed out.

Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Rodri are widely regarded as favourites for the men’s award in a year where it’s incredibly likely a first-time winner will be crowned after Messi and Ronaldo won 13 of the previous 15 awards.

After winning La Liga and the Champions League, Vinicius and Bellingham share a common advantage over Rodri, who is a surprise contender given his position as a defensive midfielder. Vinicius racked up 21 goals and nine assists across La Liga and the Champions League, while Bellingham enjoyed a stunning debut season at the Bernabeu, including a number of decisive late winners to keep Madrid in the hunt for silverware.

While Bellingham struggled for consistent form during England’s run to the final of Euro 2024, he still produced two clutch moments of quality to save Gareth Southgate’s side from embarrassment.

Bellingham’s header in the 1-0 win over Serbia paved over some obvious cracks in the Three Lions’ first game. His last-second bicycle kick sent the round of 16 tie with Slovenia to extra time, before England won it through Harry Kane in the extra period.

Vinicius scored two as Brazil slipped out of Copa America at the first knockout hurdle, leading many to suspect Bellingham might topple him in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Rodri’s claim is perhaps quieter, albeit no less deserved. Few players are as important to their club and country as he is. Whether it’s for Manchester City or Spain, the central midfielder’s ability to dictate matches is unrivalled.

He’s a hard worker, physically strong with terrific vision and natural leadership skills. Rodri might not have the highlight reel in terms of goals, but his reading of situations deserves to be celebrated as feverishly.

open image in gallery Vinicius Jr is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or ( AP )

The female prize, named the Ballon d’Or Feminin, was first awarded in 2018. Norway’s Ada Hegerberg won the first award, with Megan Rapinoe following in her footsteps before Alexia Putellas became the first woman to win the prize back-to-back.

Aitana Bonmati, Putellas’ Barcelona and Spain colleague, claimed the award last year after a trophy-laden season that culminated with the World Cup. Bonmati is expected to join Putellas as two-time winner after 26 goals and 18 assists en route to winning the Champions League, three domestic trophies and the Nations League.

The 26-year-old has emerged as the leading player in a Spanish generation that is full of world-class quality. Indeed, Salma Paralluelo will be one of Bonmati’s closest challengers at just 20 years old after an incredible 38 goals and 12 assists.

The flying forward will likely come up short this time, but has the skill and consistency to seriously challenge across many years. Her partnership with Bonmati, who often feeds defence-splitting passes into Paralluelo’s runs, continues to pay dividends for two of the best women’s teams ever.

When and where is the Ballon d’Or 2024 ceremony?

The upcoming ceremony will take place on Monday, 28 October, and is the 68th edition after being established in 1956. It will start at 7pm in the UK.

The ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet, located in Paris, France.

What other prizes will be awarded on the night?

The Women's Ballon d'Or

The Kopa Trophy (best player under 21 years of age)

The Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper)

The Men's Club of the Year Trophy

The Women's Club of the Year Trophy

The Men's Coach of the Year Trophy

The Women's Coach of the Year Trophy

The Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer of the previous season)

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2024 nominees

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Türkiye, Inter)

Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)

Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)

Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)

Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter )

Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)

Dani Olmo (Spain, Leipzig / Barcelona)

Cole Palmer (England, Manchester City / Chelsea)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)

William Saliba (France, Arsenal)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Nico Williams (Spain, Athletic Club)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2024 nominees

Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona / Arsenal)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai RCB / Orlando Pride)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Grace Geyoro (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuela Giugliano (Italy, AS Roma)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patricia Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern München)

Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Olympique Lyonnais)

Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)

Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)

Lauren James (England, Chelsea)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, VfL Wolfsburg / Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)

Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)

Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)

Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern München)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)

Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)

Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)

Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern München)

See the full list of nominees here