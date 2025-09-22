Ballon d’Or 2025 LIVE: Start time and nominees ahead of tonight’s ceremony with Dembele and Yamal the favourites
The 2025 Ballon d’Or winner will be revealed during tonight’s ceremony in Paris
The Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place this evening at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris where the world’s best footballer will be crowned. Both the best men’s and women’s player of the 2024/25 season will be honoured by the top award but unlike in previous years players will not have the chance to use the first months of the current season to enter the running.
Paris Saint-Germain‘s maiden win in the Champions League plus another Ligue Un title will boost the standing of the men’s current favourite Ousmane Dembele but he faces stiff competition from various impressive stars such as Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Raphinha while a record breaking year for Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool to another Premier League title meaning he will be in the mix as well.
In the women’s category, England’s victory at Euro 2025 means there are several Lionesses nominated and Arsenal’s victory over Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final could help the chances of Alessia Russo or Leah Williamson picking up the award. Spanish stars and former Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas cannot be discounterd with Mariona Caldentey also nominated.
Follow all the latest updates ahead of the Ballon d’Or ceremony with our live blog below:
When is the 2025 Ballon d’Or?
The 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place tonight, Monday 22 September at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
The ceremony will begin at 8pm BST.
Ballon d'Or 2025
The prize will crown the best men’s and women’s player of the 2024/25 season, and unlike in previous years, players will not have the chance to use the first months of next term to enter the running. There were an array of standout performers across Europe’s top leagues in 2024/25, with a handful of surprise superstars staking their claim for football’s most illustrious individual award,
While Paris Saint-Germain‘s maiden win in the Champions League final could prove decisive for players such as current favourite Ousmane Dembele, the stellar individual performances of various stars including Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Mohamed Salah means that European glory may not be decisive in who takes home the coveted trophy come 22 September.
And after England’s victory at Euro 2025, there are several Lionesses in contention for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, as well. After Arsenal also triumphed in the Women’s Champions League final, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson could be in the running, along with Spain stars Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Mariona Caldentey.
Good morning!
The Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place today in one of the highlights of the footballing calendar.
Plenty of nominees hope to emulate Manchester City’s Rodri and win, arguably, the top individual award in professional football.
The awards ceremony will take place this evening but before then we’ll have all the lates information and build-up you need to get caught on on the favourites and the awards themselves.
