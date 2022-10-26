Barcelona vs Bayern Munich predicted lineups: Team news for Champions League fixture tonight
Barcelona are on the brink of a group stage exit from the Champions League, which could spell financial disaster for the club
Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona in a game that could see the Catalan giants exit the Champions League at the group stage.
Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.
Xavi’s men are three points behind Inter Milan after failing to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.
And their fate will be confirmed, possibly before kick-off, with Inter Milan able to qualify for the last 16 with victory in the earlier kick-off at home to Viktoria Plzen.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 October.
How can I watch it?
The game will not be shown in its entirety in the UK, but the goals will be available on BT Sport 1 through the Champions League Goals Show, which starts at 7:30pm and you can stream the show via the BT Sport app too.
What is the team news?
Xavi must contend without Ronald Araujo (groin), while there are also doubts over Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay.
Sergi Roberto dislocated his shoulder at the weekend, which could hand Hector Bellerin an opportunity.
Gavi should overcome an abductor problem to start here, while there is a battle for the left-back role with Marcos Alonso likely to edge out Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba.
The Germans will be without Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane and Bouna Sarr.
Predicted line-ups
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Kounde, E Garcia, Alonso; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi
Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Gnabry; Mane
Odds
Barcelona: 4/9
Draw: 18/5
Bayern Munich: 6/1
Prediction
Barcelona will be desperate for the three points if Inter Milan fail to win in the early kick-off, but motivation could plummet if the Italians move six points clear to confirm their place in the last 16. Either way, Bayern have enough quality to pick Barcelona off here. 1-3.
